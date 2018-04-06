Modavate Opens New Headquarters Facility in Buford, Georgia

BUFORD, Ga., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Modavate Inc., a fast-growing human and technology solutions firm founded in 2007, celebrated the grand opening of its new Buford headquarters location on April 4. 7th District Congressman Rob Woodall attended the festivities, at 4486 Commerce Drive, to tour the facility and offer congratulations to Modavate President and CEO Bukie Opanuga. Opanuga, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Nigeria, commemorated her 11th year in business by expanding her operation into a new office space. Modavate, a supplier to both governmental entities and private sector corporations, is the rare technology firm that is owned by a minority woman. Congressman Woodall dropped by to welcome the Modavate team to the area and offer his support to the kind of diverse firm that represents the future of the tech world.

"Modavate is a great example of how hard work and dedication can help a small business owner to achieve the American dream," says Woodall. "It is exciting to see the diversity of companies that are setting up shop in the 7th District. I am proud of what Bukie and her team have accomplished thus far and look forward to great things from her in the future." Modavate – a certified 8(a) and EDWOSB supplier, as well as a certified Minority Business Enterprise with the NMSDC – is considered a top-performing contractor at the US Department of Defense. The company, whose new headquarters is located within a federally designated Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone), has recently been awarded a prime contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide management consulting services.

Congressman Woodall engaged Opanuga in a wide-ranging discussion on minority business access to opportunities with federal agencies, collaborative federal/local workforce development partnerships to increase the capacity of the technology labor pool and job creation strategies that lead to economic impact and positive outcomes. Opanuga appreciates the opportunities she has been afforded and is grateful to Woodall for his commitment to the community. "It was quite an honor to have my U.S. Representative stop by to see what we are up to," she says. "He clearly is committed to making sure that small and diverse companies have an opportunity to compete, which is all one can ask for. I was blessed by his visit and look forward to further collaboration with him going forward."

Modavate has recently expanded its full-time team to five employees and is looking to continue to grow, including the addition of an internship program for students with an interest in digital marketing and information technology. The firm was recently recognized as the Business Member of the Month by the Government Contractors Association. Modavate, whose revenues exceeded $1 million in 2017, specializes in IT support, communications and marketing, cybersecurity, management consulting and training. For more information, visit modavate.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Bukie Opanuga

Modavate Inc.

hello@modavate.com

(770) 573-2838

Related Images

modavate.png

MODAVATE

Modavate Inc

bukie-opanuga-and-congressman-rob.jpg

Bukie Opanuga and Congressman Rob Woodall

Grand Opening New Headquarters Modavate

Related Links

Modavate Inc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modavate-opens-new-headquarters-facility-in-buford-georgia-300625477.html

SOURCE Modavate Inc.

Related Links

http://modavate.com

