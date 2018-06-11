ModCloth Says It Louder

The campaign kicks off with four extraordinary ModCloth muses: the iconic rapper Lizzo and country star Cam, with emerging icons, singer/songwriter Victory Boyd and musician Kacy Hill. The women were chosen for the campaign for the broader statements that they make. Each musician has passion and tells their bigger story in the online videos and printed magalog from Cam's support of equal rights, Kacy's rejection of societal stereotypes, Victory's overcoming the struggle to be unapologetically herself and Lizzo's fight for body inclusivity and opening the magalog with her bold quote "No matter how big or small you are, you can be sexy and wear whatever the *#@! you want."

The campaign is peppered with the women fiercely expressing their own voice and celebrating their individuality. The magalog excites the readers with passionate interviews from the artists. In an industry dominated by men, Cam sets the bar high as she explains she is "one of the few and rare female country musicians (barely) allowed on to the country radio charts these days." Shining with positivity, Cam candidly explains that she always wears a shade of yellow to radiate a bright energy. Kacy talks about how she is inspired by strong women, including her grandmother, who she calls the matriarch of her family and says, "There is a very specific power that women have and, when they can tap into it, it's pretty magical."

A professional singer since age 4 and recently signed by Jay-Z, Victory Boyd exudes calm confidence and drives home the overall message that layers back to the ModCloth ethos, "Don't worry about trying to be accepted or desired by other people, because you might be surprised how many people love you just how you are."

"These women are our muses, people we admire and look up to because they're living life their own way. They are independently spirited, making a difference, and inspiring others with their message. We support people expressing their personal style and finding their unique voice. Each of these women are doing so fiercely, proudly, beautifully." – Lizz Wasserman, VP Fashion & Concept.

Say It Louder is step one in ModCloth's overall brand revamp. With the launch of the video and magalog, consumers will get their first glimpse of the new logo that playfully nods to the brand's original look and feel. This launch marks the largest spend Modcloth has invested in digital advertising, with the goal to push content out to all the Modcloth consumers. The site is ramping up its plus-sized offerings and the retailer will be announcing unique in-store roll-out concepts across the country, including the recent opening of their San Francisco FitShop.

About ModCloth: ModCloth is a digitally native lifestyle brand committed to inspiring personal style and helping all women feel like the best version of themselves. ModCloth's lifestyle-driven assortment includes its signature line of feminine, vintage-inspired apparel, offered in a full range of sizes (XXS-4X) at price points with surprising value. Founded in a college dorm room by high school sweethearts Susan Gregg Koger and Eric Koger in 2002, ModCloth has since grown close to 300 employees across offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Pittsburgh. ModCloth was acquired by Jet.com in March 2017. Jet is a forward-thinking and highly innovative e-commerce company, dedicated to helping to grow the ModCloth brand. https://www.modcloth.com/

