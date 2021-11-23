ModCloth Sees Strong Improvements in Results After Transition to Nogin's Intelligent Commerce Platform

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just six months after switching to Nogin's leading Commerce-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform, indie apparel brand ModCloth is registering significant improvements in its overall operations. Additionally, the brand is gearing up for a robust holiday season with limited-time, sitewide savings in advance of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

ModCloth's 2021 Gift Guide is off to a very strong start, with sales running 9% above 2020 levels. Popular items modeled here (on right) include the 'Evergreens and Snowbanks' beanie, scarf and sweater, with 'Keen-for-Green' velvet skinny pants; and (on left) the 'Candy Cane Crossroads' beanie, scarf and sweater (the sweater is already sold-out), with 'Just This Sway' A-Line skirt. ModCloth's switch to Nogin's Intelligent Commerce platform has given the digitally native retailer of vintage-inspired women's fashions an immediate competitive advantage in a number of areas. "Their advanced data-driven analytics have helped drive down our costs, retain our loyal customer base, and cultivate new fans," said ModCloth CEO Mary Jimenez.

Mary Jimenez, CEO of the digitally native retailer of women's fashions and accessories, said the switch to Nogin's Intelligence Commerce platform has allowed the brand to leverage intelligent algorithms and smart promotions to provide an immediate competitive advantage in a number of areas. Among other things, the switch has provided significant cost savings and increased sales performance. Noting that ModCloth has cut expenses by approximately $17 million in the last six months, Jimenez added that the brand is geared to provide even more products and promotions to its loyal customer base.

"We couldn't be happier with the improvements we've seen in our overall business and our bottom line too," said Jimenez. Since its founding in 2002, ModCloth has been dedicated to serving a full spectrum of women by celebrating their stories and offering an inclusive range of sizes of unique, vintage-inspired fashion.

"Nogin's Commerce-as-a-Service (CaaS) approach has been a game changer for ModCloth," Jimenez continued. "Their advanced data-driven analytics have helped drive down our costs, retain our loyal customer base, and cultivate new fans. We no longer have to manage a vast network of vendors and can focus our efforts on what makes our brand so special to so many. Our relationship with Nogin has resulted in significant growth gains, especially in light of the world-wide issues during Covid scarcity."

As an example, sales thus far from ModCloth's 2021 Gift Guide are already running 9% above 2020 levels. Curated by ModCloth employees, the "Very Merry ModCloth Holiday Gift Guide" features gifts under $30, 'purr-fect' presents for pet lovers and the brand's most over-the-top holiday shop ever. Jimenez noted that in addition to the robust holiday product assortment, "our strides in sales have been aided by strong gains in social media activity through increased efficiency and better deployment of online marketing tools."

Nogin has provided Intelligent Commerce Solutions to major brands such as Honeywell, Hurley, Bebe, Lululemon, and, most recently, Kenneth Cole, Frye, Justice and Charming Charlie.

"We are thrilled that Nogin's Commerce-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform has freed ModCloth to do what it does best. It is incredibly rewarding to be able to deliver such significant savings and help the brand focus on delivering great products to its community of passionate consumers," said Nogin CEO Jan-Christopher Nugent. "With our help, ModCloth can stay true to its core values that champion female empowerment and inclusivity."

About Nogin

Nogin delivers Intelligent Commerce Solutions to leading brands in the fashion, CPG, beauty, health and wellness industries. The company provides a full-stack ecommerce platform that includes R&D, sales optimization and machine learning, along with artificial intelligence-driven marketing and fulfillment. Known for helping global brands keep pace with big retail and drive predictable profitability, Nogin partners with clients to take the ecommerce operation, team, and data from the ground up—typically in less than 90 days. For more information on the company's services, visit www.nogin.com.

Press Contacts: At Jaffe Communications (908-789-0700), Elisa Krantz, [email protected] or Bill Parness, [email protected]

SOURCE Nogin