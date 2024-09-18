Moddable Introduces Moddable Six, Industry's Most Advanced Interactive Display for Embedded JavaScript Developers

Delivers mobile-class user experience on low-cost embedded hardware

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moddable, a pioneer in Embedded JavaScript for IoT, today announced the launch of Moddable Six, an industry-leading IoT platform combining hardware and software for developing interactive IoT products using modern JavaScript. Moddable Six equips organizations to raise the bar on their user experience to create products that are more powerful and easier to use.

Moddable Six brings embedded user interfaces to life. The bright 2.4" QVGA IPS display renders motion with perfect smoothness and looks great from any angle. A completely new hardware design paired with a new display driver eliminates image flicker for frame rates up to 90 FPS. The low-latency multi-touch sensor allows the user interface to feel light and responsive. The built-in speaker adds another layer of responsiveness using real-time audio feedback.

Moddable Six is powered by the latest JavaScript (ES2024), a far more productive way to implement user interfaces than traditional C or C++. A wide variety of JavaScript APIs are supported including Moddable's highly optimized Piu user interface framework and industry standard APIs such as "fetch" for HTTP, the ECMA-419 standard for peripheral I/O, and Web Workers. Web Workers put the full power of both CPU cores of Moddable Six's ESP32-S3 microcontroller in easy reach, accelerating projects by efficiently running multiple JavaScript tasks simultaneously. TypeScript is also supported.

The thoughtful design of Moddable Six extends beyond the hardware and software to the SDK. The open source Moddable SDK features extensive documentation, a desktop simulator, and dozens of examples. New applications created for Moddable Six show developers how to get the most out of the advanced hardware and software. These include fully interactive user interfaces for a smart plug with scheduler, a rechargeable battery monitor, and a beautifully animated speaking clock. These examples highlight UI techniques common in mobile apps, but not embedded, including toss-able scrolling lists, transitions with independently moving objects, ambient background animation, an interactive time zone picker, animated on-off switches, and scroll wheel pickers to set the time.

The Moddable Six hardware has all the essentials for product development. The generous 8.5 MB of high-speed RAM comfortably supports the largest embedded JavaScript projects. It connects to the cloud using Wi-Fi and local devices using BLE in both peripheral and central roles. Quickly add sensors, motors, and lights using the convenient Qwiic connector and 16-pin expansion header. The USB and serial ports support both the xsbug JavaScript debugger and gdb native debugger over JTAG.

Available now in configurations starting at just $29.99 directly from Moddable, Moddable Six is poised to be a game-changer for IoT. For more information, visit Introducing Moddable Six.

About Moddable

Moddable is revolutionizing embedded software development with cutting-edge open source tools that drive IoT innovation using modern JavaScript and industry standards.

