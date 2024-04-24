MODE Global Achieves Top Rankings in Transport Topics Industry Lists

8th Largest Freight Brokerage; 32nd in Logistics Top 100

DALLAS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MODE Global, the parent company to Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, is proud to have been recognized as one of the top third-party logistics providers in the industry by Transport Topics.

"We are always excited to see our name ranking highly within these industry lists," said Lance Malesh, MODE Global CEO. Post this 2024 Transport Topics Top 100 Logistics Company 2024 Transport Topics Top Freight Brokerage Firm

"We are always excited to see our name ranking highly within these industry lists," said Lance Malesh, CEO of MODE Global. "Ultimately, 2023 was a tough year with some unique challenges that MODE not only weathered but thrived through. I am proud of my teams' relentless drive for success and dedication to remaining a reliable partner for our customers."

MODE ranked as the eighth largest freight brokerage and placed as number 32 on the Top 100 Logistics List. The lists are based on annual gross revenue and feature the industry's top freight brokerage firms, air and ocean freight forwarders, dry storage and refrigerated warehouse operators and dedicated contract carriers.

"Soft freight market conditions have been placing financial strain on third-party logistics providers for the past couple years with an oversupply of truck capacity driving down rates and squeezing brokers' margins," said Seth Clevenger, managing editor of features and multimedia at Transport Topics. "Despite this challenging business environment, the industry's top 3PLs have continued to drive improvements in supply chain efficiency for their shipper customers."

To learn who made the list and read more about the issues facing logistics companies, visit Transport Topics at https://www.ttnews.com/logistics/rankings/2024.

About Transport Topics

Since 1935, Transport Topics has been the news leader in trucking and freight transportation. When it comes to major issues, industry events, and new developments, TT journalists get the story first and get it right, keeping readers informed about all aspects of the trucking industry and helping them stay ready for what's to come. Explore the latest at https://www.ttnews.com.

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world's leading logistics companies. We are the eighth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global provides efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com.

