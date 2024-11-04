MODE Global Acquires Jillamy Freight Brokerage Division

Enhancing Its Supply Chain and Logistics Reach and Scope

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MODE Global, a leading third-party logistics firm, is pleased to announce its acquisition of the freight brokerage business of Jillamy, a well-respected provider in the supply chain and logistics sector, and an independent agent of MODE Transportation. This strategic acquisition strengthens MODE Global's position in the marketplace by integrating Jillamy's extensive freight expertise and resources.

Through this acquisition, MODE Global will assume Jillamy's comprehensive logistics and freight management solutions, while Jillamy's warehousing, packaging and fulfillment services remain unchanged.

"We are thrilled to integrate even further with MODE Global, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Jillamy," said Chris Kiefer, Jillamy co-owner.

Additionally, Ted Kuriger, co-owner of Jillamy, noted, "Combining forces with MODE allows us to take full advantage of the scale of the MODE Global enterprise across all modalities, which in turn helps us service our customers at the highest levels."

Under the agreement, MODE Global will gain more than 200 employees and add facilities in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida, Texas, Illinois, South Carolina, Maryland and Ontario to its existing national footprint.

"We are excited to welcome the Jillamy freight team into the MODE Global family," said Lance Malesh, president and CEO of MODE Global. "This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our growth strategy and aligns perfectly with MODE's strategic vision to expand our footprint, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the logistics industry. Joining forces with Jillamy enhances our service portfolio and provides our clients with more comprehensive and efficient logistics solutions."

About MODE Global, LLC

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world's leading logistics companies. We are the eighth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global delivers efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com.

About Jillamy

Jillamy is a recognized leader in delivering comprehensive logistics solutions. With a rich history and deep domain expertise, the company offers unparalleled warehousing, fulfillment and packaging services. Focused on innovation and customer-centricity, Jillamy is a true partner for businesses seeking to achieve logistics excellence. For more information, please visit https://jillamy.com.

