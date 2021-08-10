MODE Global Announces Acquisition of RR&F Logistics

The Company offers a broad range of capabilities across all major modes of transportation including truckload, less-than-truckload, rail intermodal, drayage, air, ocean, and parcel freight. The Company will leverage its increased scale and resources to continue investing in technology and innovation for the benefit of its agent, shipper, and carrier communities.

"We are excited to announce this transaction with RR&F Logistics, an agent of SUNTECKtts. RR&F's knowledge in the transportation market will continue to enhance MODE Global's service offerings," commented Lance Malesh, MODE's CEO & President. "The acquisition allows us to continue the build out of our operational capabilities to support our strong network of customers and agents."

"We are truly excited to join the MODE Global team and look forward to continuing to grow our business and provide our clients with unmatched service," said Gregg Romanzo, RR&F Logistics co-owner.

"In a highly competitive industry, having the right team to deliver excellent service is priority one. We couldn't be happier to now have the MODE Global team and their expertise to help our continuing growth," stated Norman Frigon, RR&F Logistics co-owner.

"We look forward to leveraging our customer-centric approach with the tremendous opportunities and resources MODE Global provides," said Anthony Russo, RR&F Logistics co-owner.

About MODE Global

The MODE Global Network of Companies is one the nation's leading logistics and transportation providers. With over 30 years of experience, MODE Global provides efficient reliable service to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of end markets and modes of transportation. MODE has relationships with over 75,000 carriers and operates from over 230 offices throughout North America.

About SUNTECKtts

SUNTECKtts operates as a multi–modal transportation solutions provider through a network of sales, operations, and capacity specialists. The company offers a business process outsource program through which independent agents represent SUNTECKtts in the freight transportation marketplace. This agent network services shippers throughout the United States and Canada.

About RR&F Logistics

RR&F Logistics (SUNTECKtts NYC) is one of America's top Third-Party Logistics providers (3PL). RR&F Logistics, an agent of SUNTECKtts located in Rochelle Park, NJ, Acton, MA and HQ in Jacksonville, FL. RR&F is a full-service, transportation logistics provider that operates through a network of sales, operations, and capacity specialists.

Media Contact:

Amy Nash

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

972.972.7334

SOURCE MODE Global, LLC