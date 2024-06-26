MODE Global Teams Up with Trucker Tools to Elevate Freight Tracking and Visibility

DALLAS, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MODE Global, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) firm, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Trucker Tools, a top-tier provider of freight-tracking solutions. This alliance is set to redefine the standards of efficiency and visibility in Over The Road (OTR) ground freight tracking.

Trucker Tools logo

Strategic Partnership Overview: This partnership demonstrates MODE Global's commitment to adopting the best solutions across all modes of transportation. By partnering with Trucker Tools, MODE aims to streamline its vendor base and provide shippers with accurate, real-time tracking data, regardless of the platform used. This strategic initiative aligns with MODE's mission to deliver a top-tier logistics ecosystem that consistently surpasses customer expectations.

Enhanced Visibility and Efficiency: Trucker Tools' tracking technology provides carriers with unparalleled ease of use, seamless document uploading and an intuitive user interface. These features align perfectly with MODE Global's high service standards and dedication to innovation. Trucker Tools' dual tracking capability via Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) and mobile app ensures that MODE consistently meets and exceeds shipper visibility standards, offering unrivaled transparency and reliability in freight tracking.

Leadership Perspectives: Gene Welsh, chief transportation officer of MODE Global, is enthusiastic about the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Trucker Tools reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with the most advanced, user-friendly solutions on the market. This partnership will enhance our operational efficiencies and elevate our service offerings, ensuring we continue to lead the logistics industry."

Kary Jablonski, chief executive officer of Trucker Tools, echoed this sentiment, adding, "We are excited to work with MODE Global, a company that shares our vision for innovation and excellence in the logistics industry. Our partnership will enable MODE to offer even more accurate and reliable tracking services to their customers."

Customer-Centric Approach: The partnership between MODE Global and Trucker Tools is poised to deliver substantial benefits to carriers and shippers alike. By leveraging Trucker Tools' state-of-the-art tracking, MODE can streamline its operations, minimize inefficiencies and enhance the overall customer experience. Shippers will benefit from real-time visibility into their shipments, ensuring timely deliveries and increased satisfaction.

Innovation and Competitive Advantage: This partnership underscores both companies' dedication to innovation and continuous improvement. MODE Global's comprehensive transportation solutions coupled with Trucker Tools' advanced tracking capabilities create a competitive edge that sets a new benchmark in the logistics industry. Together, they are committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in freight tracking and visibility.

About Trucker Tools

Trucker Tools is a leading provider of advanced digital solutions for the logistics industry. Its comprehensive suite of tools includes load tracking, carrier sourcing, and automated booking, designed to streamline operations and improve efficiency for both carriers and brokers. For more information, visit Trucker Tools.

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world's leading logistics companies. We are the eighth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global provides efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com.

CONTACT:

MODE Global Communications

[email protected]

972.972.7334

SOURCE MODE Global