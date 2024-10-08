MODE Global Wins 2024 NAVEX Excellence Award for Ethics and Compliance

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MODE Global, a leading multimodal third-party transportation and logistics provider, is excited to announce it has been named the small business winner of the Ethics and Compliance category in the Americas in the 2024 NAVEX Excellence Awards. This is the second consecutive year that MODE Global has received the award.

The NAVEX Excellence Awards celebrate exceptional program achievements among NAVEX's global clients. Winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges comprised of industry leaders and NAVEX executives.

MODE Global is excited to announce it has been named a winner of the NAVEX Excellence Awards in Ethics and Compliance. Post this

In accepting the award, Sharon Johnson, chief legal and compliance officer, noted, "MODE is ecstatic to be honored by NAVEX for the second time. Receiving the award for Excellence in Compliance and Ethics Programs is truly an honor. Our team has set out to build a culture of integrity and accountability, ensuring that our practices not only meet but exceed industry standards. I am deeply grateful for this acknowledgment, and I look forward to continuing our mission of fostering 'Ethics in Every Mile' and excellence in everything we do."

MODE's award-winning program was noted for its innovative engagement initiatives such as "Camp Compliance" and the "Scary Scavenger Hunt," which gamified the learning experience and reinforced the value of a proactive speak-up culture. The program's approach went beyond mere education—it motivated employees to become active participants in a culture of integrity through its use of innovative strategies, interactive learning and a focus on engagement. This comprehensive strategy led to measurable enhancements in compliance awareness, as reflected in both the data and the positive feedback from employees.

"We are thrilled to honor this year's NAVEX Excellence Award winners," said Steve Chapman, chief customer officer at NAVEX. "These organizations have demonstrated outstanding innovation and effectiveness in their GRC programs. Their achievements serve as benchmarks for the industry and highlight the critical role that robust compliance and risk management play in today's business landscape."

About NAVEX

NAVEX is trusted by thousands of customers worldwide to help them achieve the business outcomes that matter most. As the global leader in integrated risk and compliance management software and services, we deliver our solutions through the NAVEX One platform, the industry's most comprehensive governance, risk and compliance (GRC) information system.

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world's leading logistics companies. We are the eighth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global delivers efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com.

