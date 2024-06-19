Mode Integrates the Industry-Standard Chainlink CCIP as Canonical Cross-Chain Infrastructure

CCIP is secured by battle-tested Chainlink infrastructure that has enabled over $12 trillion in transaction value

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mode , the Ethereum L2 that rewards users for growing the network via new economic mechanisms, and Chainlink , the industry-standard decentralized computing platform, announced today that Chainlink CCIP is now live on Mode as the canonical cross-chain infrastructure. Chainlink's industry-standard interoperability solution provides the Mode ecosystem with unparalleled levels of cross-chain security, along with access to Programmable Token Transfers and cross-chain Arbitrary Messaging, supporting a wide range of DeFi and RWA use cases and applications.

CCIP is supported by battle-tested Chainlink infrastructure that has enabled over $12 trillion in transaction value, all while maintaining the highest levels of security and reliability.

Mode is a modular DeFi layer 2 with the goal of empowering developers and users to grow an ecosystem of world-class applications and be rewarded for their contribution. Mode builds new onchain economic systems to enable developers to scale their applications and provide higher rewards for users. If you have ever deployed to an EVM chain you can deploy to Mode quickly and easily.

"Choosing the only interoperability solution with level-5 security as canonical cross-chain infrastructure can accelerate the long-term growth and adoption of Mode," said James Ross, Core Contributor at Mode. "We're thrilled to integrate Chainlink CCIP to enable Mode to securely interoperate across the multi-chain ecosystem and provide Mode developers the ability to leverage CCIP's advanced features in a single, future-proof integration."

CCIP is supported by battle-tested Chainlink infrastructure that has enabled over $12 trillion in transaction value, all while maintaining the highest levels of security and reliability. CCIP achieves the fifth and highest level of cross-chain security .

"We're excited that Mode has chosen to natively integrate Chainlink CCIP as its canonical cross-chain infrastructure," said Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs. "Supported by CCIP's defense-in-depth security, Mode can provide a more seamless developer and user experience in its ecosystem while helping to accelerate the adoption of its layer-2 network. CCIP is the only interoperability protocol with level-5 cross-chain security."

Playing a key role in CCIP's security is the Risk Management Network —a separate, independent network that continually monitors and verifies cross-chain operations for erroneous activity. This defense-in-depth approach is mission-critical for supporting a secure, interoperable ecosystem as over $2.8 billion has historically been exploited due to unsecure and unreliable cross-chain infrastructure.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard decentralized computing platform powering the verifiable web. Chainlink has enabled over $12 trillion in transaction value by providing financial institutions, startups, and developers worldwide with access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure cross-chain interoperability across any blockchain. Chainlink powers verifiable applications and high-integrity markets for banking, DeFi, global trade, gaming, and other major sectors.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link .

About Mode

Mode is the Modular DeFi Ethereum L2, part of the Superchain. Building new onchain economic systems alongside Optimism, EigenLayer, Ethena and numerous restaking protocols.

SOURCE Mode and Chainlink