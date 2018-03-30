MODE Studios Adds Industry Leaders, Expands to Address Rising Experiential Demands Spanning Entertainment, Architectural and Marketing Industries

First, MODE is adding Los Angeles-based Butch Allen as its Creative Director, Designer and Producer. Renowned as a leading concert production designer, Butch's work as creative director for the "Happy Place" pop-up experience – which started grabbing headlines in LA entertainment guides in late 2017 – represents a thrilling new genre of selfie-inspiring destination installation.

Winner of the 2017 Parnelli Award for Lighting Designer of The Year for his smashing scenic design for Paramore, further validation of Butch's unmatched wizardry appears in his creations for brands like Chevrolet, for eSports events for Activision/Blizzard, and for broadcast spectacles like America's Got Talent and Dancing with The Stars. The bands he's designed for include Christina Aguilera, Black Sabbath, Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, The Eagles, Garbage, Hole, Jennifer Lopez and Mark Anthony, Ricky Martin, Ozzy, Paramore, Seal, Gwen Stefani, Van Halen and Yes, to name but a few.

The next addition builds upon MODE Architectural, MODE's original venture specializing in the design and implementation of video and interactive features in permanent installations. Through that focus, the Bonniols' bond was forged with registered Architect and famed University of Washington instructor Wyn Bielaska, leading to today's appointment of Wyn as MODE's Experience Architect.

Widely acknowledged as a "phenom" in the realm of architecture, Wyn's unique vision and his highly original designs have introduced new aesthetics into many famous building projects now existing in North America, Europe, China and the Middle East. The range spans museums, performing arts centers, large mixed use complexes, resorts, waterfront developments, and much more. He is also a sculptor, a photographer and a multimedia artist.

Finally, MODE's expansion to the U.S. East Coast comes via the addition of NYC-based Zachary Borovay, who joins the company as Video/Interactive Designer and Screens Producer. Zak's patent creativity and design expertise is an essential ingredient in scores of the world's most acclaimed live events - as well as performances appearing in top-tier theaters and showplaces worldwide.

The projection designer behind a dozen Broadway shows, Zak's visually stunning contributions to themed environments include serving as a consultant to Walt Disney Theme Parks, and projects at Universal Studios Hollywood, among many other entertainment industry giants. Now, as part of MODE Studios, Zak is cross-pollinating his talents and capabilities into a new class of environments set to thrill and deeply engage audiences of all ages.

"There is a driving need in architecture – and in experience marketing – to create meaningful engagements for consumers," Colleen began. "With the addition of Butch, Wyn and Zak, we are putting the scale and expertise in place to give any architect or brand the creative capability to answer this need for powerful activated spaces."

And according to Bob, an Emmy Award-winning designer himself, "Over the past several years, MODE has helped to establish the discipline of immersive experiential storytelling. Having added these amazing talents to our team, our deep expertise in the worlds of concert, theater, architecture, and interactive art provide us with the perfect prescription for empowering clients, and creating worlds for stories."

He continued, "Our reach involves technology, innovation, and technique, but it brings with it enormous knowledge of context, culture, and art. Essentially, we now stand ready to support brands, agencies and architects needing to add our capabilities to access phenomenal results."

About MODE Studios

Known around the globe as world-class purveyors of spectacle, MODE Studios is a hybrid experience agency providing transformative moments that engage and inspire. Designing, directing and producing live events and permanent installations for major brands, entertainment companies and architects, MODE's proprietary projects and solutions are built on this belief: Magic is real. Learn more about the company's powerful history of creating phenomenal experiences, and its patent storytelling alchemy, online at http://www.modestudios.com.

