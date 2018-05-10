MODE Studios Continues Expansion with Top-Tier Talent Additions: Anne Militello, Caryl Glaab and Pablo N. Molina

A world renowned lighting designer and artist, Anne Militello brings phenomenal, award-winning experience in architecture, theater, concert tours, theme parks and light art installations to her new role. Also continuing as the Head of Lighting Design for CalArts' School of Theater, Anne's world-class portfolio spans the globe, featuring scores of ultra-prestigious architectural, live and themed entertainment projects. Widely recognized for setting new standards for lighting design – and pioneering new art forms – Anne's collaborations with legendary entertainers have illuminated Radio City Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Madison Square Garden, Royal Albert Hall, Canadian Opera House, Seattle Opera, Staples Center and many other premier venues.

Based in New York City, Caryl Glaab is one of the live entertainment industry's foremost video designers, creative directors and visual artists. Caryl joins MODE from the world famous Blue Man Group, where he has served as the video designer and a creative director since 1989. An essential part of Blue Man's remarkable success story from its earliest days, Caryl has designed stage productions ranging from single-projector shows to massive-scale Las Vegas attractions, arena and theatrical tours of all sizes, broadcast and live appearances, and feature entertainment projects… all reflecting his signature style and aesthetics. His breathtaking environments and video installations also grace prominent architectural venues across America.

MODE's Principal Designer and Interactive Producer Pablo N. Molina is a world-class artist and technologist. Known for employing groundbreaking use of emerging technologies such as AR/VR, real-time visuals rendering, live digital video processing, interactive content and projection mapping, Pablo's work represents a new class of immersive media environments. His inventive experiences and exhibitions uniting live performance and architecture have appeared at Boston's Institute of Contemporary Art, Broadway, EMPAC, LACMA, Microsoft, The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, On The Boards, The Oregon Shakespeare Festival, The Public Theater, RedCat, Salesforce, Sundance New Frontiers, TED, The Wexner Center, The Whitney Museum and Yerba Buena.

"With Anne, Caryl, Pablo, and our other recent all-star additions, we are certain that the ideation and the experiential development we are bringing to the table for our clients is absolutely unmatched," said Colleen Bonniol, MODE's CEO and Executive Producer. "We also have the extraordinary support in place to ensure that even our most imaginative and ambitious feats will all work, seamlessly."

"Moving forward," added MODE's Executive Creative Director Bob Bonniol, "MODE's superpowers will come from combining all of these talents to create magic the world has never seen."

