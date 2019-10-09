MODE Transportation appoints Homarjun Agrahari as new Chief Data Officer

Agrahari is a graduate of Texas A&M University, where he earned a PhD in Industrial Engineering. His path to Chief Data Officer includes his previous role as MODE's Vice President of Data Science and Machine Learning. He played a key role in software development, using decision and data science as well as business intelligence to help grow revenue, drive innovation and increase profitability.

With the growing adoption of technology in the transportation industry, it is as important as ever companies invest in data science and advanced analytics to compete in today's marketplace. MODE prides itself on utilizing advanced technology to provide peace of mind to its customers. By organizing Data Management, Business Intelligence, Machine Learning and Analytics Services under one umbrella, MODE delivers data-driven insights that provide immense value for customers and its business.

"We are excited to further expand our investment in leveraging technology and enabling our team and customers to gain unprecedented knowledge and decision support from our platform," Jim Damman, CEO of MODE Transportation said.

"With the appointment of Homarjun to this critical role we look to accelerate our journey to derive more value from MODE's data. This will position us as an organization to better leverage analytics as a competitive advantage in today's marketplace," Brad Young, SVP of MODE Transportation said.

Founded in 1989, MODE Transportation is a third-party transportation and logistics (3PL) company. Known for its multimodal capabilities, MODE services thousands of customers in various markets and currently has over 100 offices throughout the nation. Most recently recognized as "Carrier of the Year" by Bridgestone Corporation and as one of the top freight brokerage firms by Transport Topics, MODE continues to push industry standards to provide complete confidence to its customers.

For more information about MODE Transportation, visit www.modetransportation.com

