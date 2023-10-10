Modea Continues Experiencing Growth and Improved ROI for Healthcare Organizations

News provided by

MODEA

10 Oct, 2023, 15:00 ET

BLACKSBURG, Va., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modea, a digital consultancy and product shop focused exclusively on healthcare, continues to make positive impacts on healthcare organizations and their patient base.

Focused solely on healthcare since 2015, Modea designs and builds cutting-edge, innovative digital products that help organizations establish and nurture better relationships with their consumers. Modea also specializes in providing product insights and recommendations based on research and data about what a health organization's customers are doing, how they are accessing care, and what technology and tools will best meet their needs.

Winning over 90 awards for its work, Modea has partnered with some of the most well-known health systems in the United States, including the American Medical Association, Ballad Health, Universal Health Services, Luminis Health, Nemours Children's Health, Keck Medicine of USC, Washington University St. Louis School of Medicine, and CHOP.

Modea's solutions have helped infuse control, transparency, and choice into the consumer healthcare experience. From website design & development, EHR-integrated mobile apps, digital strategy & road mapping, marketing analytics & BI, and digital product development, the team is a true digital partner and expert consultancy at the heart of healthcare.

A Vice President of Marketing from a current client of Modea says, "Where other agencies have fallen flat in the past, Modea is dependable, transparent, positive, and ultimately a great partner to work with."

Modea offers a complimentary Digital Impact Analysis, which offers insight into hospitals' digital front doors and analyzes how to get one step ahead of competitors to leverage a hospital's online presence and draw in more patients. In understanding where a health system's digital presence lies and how it is positioned against competitors, health systems are setting themselves up for success.

Want to hear from Modea about relevant industry trends? Subscribe to its newsletter here.

Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE MODEA

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.