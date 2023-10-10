Modea Continues Experiencing Growth and Improved ROI for Healthcare Organizations

BLACKSBURG, Va., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modea, a digital consultancy and product shop focused exclusively on healthcare, continues to make positive impacts on healthcare organizations and their patient base.

Focused solely on healthcare since 2015, Modea designs and builds cutting-edge, innovative digital products that help organizations establish and nurture better relationships with their consumers. Modea also specializes in providing product insights and recommendations based on research and data about what a health organization's customers are doing, how they are accessing care, and what technology and tools will best meet their needs.

Winning over 90 awards for its work, Modea has partnered with some of the most well-known health systems in the United States, including the American Medical Association , Ballad Health , Universal Health Services , Luminis Health , Nemours Children's Health , Keck Medicine of USC , Washington University St. Louis School of Medicine, and CHOP.

Modea's solutions have helped infuse control, transparency, and choice into the consumer healthcare experience. From website design & development, EHR-integrated mobile apps, digital strategy & road mapping, marketing analytics & BI, and digital product development, the team is a true digital partner and expert consultancy at the heart of healthcare.

A Vice President of Marketing from a current client of Modea says, "Where other agencies have fallen flat in the past, Modea is dependable, transparent, positive, and ultimately a great partner to work with."

Modea offers a complimentary Digital Impact Analysis, which offers insight into hospitals' digital front doors and analyzes how to get one step ahead of competitors to leverage a hospital's online presence and draw in more patients. In understanding where a health system's digital presence lies and how it is positioned against competitors, health systems are setting themselves up for success.

Want to hear from Modea about relevant industry trends? Subscribe to its newsletter here .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE MODEA