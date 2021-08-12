Model B Launches First Of Its Kind Omnichannel Advertising Technology; Blueprint

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Model B, an emerging technology company built to address systemic issues throughout the digital ad buying and analytics ecosystem, today announced the launch of Blueprint, the company's proprietary Omnichannel marketing technology. Blueprint is a single tool that integrates five disparate points across the ad planning, buying and analytics landscape, reducing the amount of tech licenses, money and effort necessary to drive better performance.

Through this platform, Model B aims to create an environment where large companies can thrive, but also one where small businesses can grow with ease. Blueprint's end-to-end workflow capability, coupled with its powerful planning, buying and analytics features, empowers brand-side marketers to finally shed their agencies. Model B also offers a unique hybrid model, which provides full-service agency support during onboarding and a timeline to transition away from the company's resources, so the end user can move their media buying in-house in a less disruptive manner.

Blueprint's proprietary approach to structuring and modeling vast quantities of data reduces the amount of media planners, buyers, data scientists and ops personnel necessary to understand who to target with what message, as well as which channels and platforms are delivering the best results. Through structured machine learning, Blueprint organizes data based on fixed variables and delivers simple and digestible reporting that gives users a clearer picture of how their campaigns are performing. The platform aims to retrain the brains of marketers to think more purposefully about their audiences and content.

"Most media planning and optimization tools were designed for a simpler time, when cookies ran rampant and the walled gardens weren't quite as high," said Todd Silverstein, President of Model B. "Blueprint is the only technology that marries sophisticated analytics and machine learning with automation that ensures the level of campaign setup necessary to generate meaningful data and business intelligence. Our platform simplifies everything and allows marketers to see exactly what's moving the needle for their campaigns. It's the Holy Grail for the modern CMO."

Model B already has an extensive network of diverse clients. In addition, a number of brands have already signed up to license their Blueprint technology, prior to launch, including an ecommerce debut by one of Instagram's most well-known influencers, Ayesha Curry.

"Blueprint has made launching my ecommerce brand, Sweet July, much easier than I thought," said Curry, founder of Sweet July. "I looked at several solutions, but Model B's technology is much more seamless. After talking it over with my team it was a no-brainer."

Model B was founded by Abtin Buergari, a serial entrepreneur who takes pride in identifying flawed and broken systems and fixing them through technology. His former company, Modus, helped launch eDiscovery in the legal space through highly advanced utilization of AI.

Model B is a pioneering technology company borne out of a full-service advertising agency, providing AI-enhanced Ad Technology and managed service support to brands looking to grow. We exist to empower brand-side marketers in whatever way creates a competitive advantage, whether that's expediting their ability to in-house, thanks to our SaaS products, or delivering strategic, creative and media support. Promoting transparency and simplicity is at the heart of our One Team + One Tool approach, which drives measurable and consistent impact.

