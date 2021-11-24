Model-Based Enterprise Market Size to grow by USD 11.25 bn | Evolving Software Capabilities to Improve Market Growth | Technavio

Nov 24, 2021, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The model-based enterprise market is set to grow by USD 11.25 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 15.44% from 2020 to 2025. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses in obtaining growth opportunities.
The model-based enterprise market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report covers the following areas:
- Model Based Enterprise Market size
- Model Based Enterprise Market trends
- Model Based Enterprise Market industry analysis
Model-Based Enterprise Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End-user
- Aerospace And Defense
- Automotive
- Electrical And Electronics
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Model-Based Enterprise Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the model-based enterprise market include Anark Corp, Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, General Electric Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the model based enterprise market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Factors such as evolving software capabilities, rising adoption of IoT and cloud-based platforms, and cloud-based MBE capable of lowering costs by eliminating the need for infrastructure investments will offer immense growth opportunities. The evolving software capabilities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the threat to data security will hamper the market growth.
Model-Based Enterprise Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis
Technavio's market forecast report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to our analysis, 36% of the market's growth is expected to originate from North America during the forecast period. Moreover, the US is a key country for the model-based enterprises market in North America. The region has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising adoption of IoT and cloud-based platforms will facilitate the growth of the model-based enterprise market in North America during the forecast period.
Model-Based Enterprise Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist model based enterprise market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the model based enterprise market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the model based enterprise market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of model based enterprise market vendors
|
Model-Based Enterprise Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.44%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 11.25 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.24
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Anark Corp, Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, General Electric Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
