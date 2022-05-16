Model, Entrepreneur and Cancer Activist Amy Keed Releases Healing Mindfulness Coloring Book Series to Help Alleviate Stress and Anxiety: 'Color Is My Therapy: Therapeutic Coloring Book and Affirmations'

LAS VEGAS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Author, educator, and speaker Amy Keed announced the release of her newest book, "Color Is My Therapy," created to help people cope with the symptoms of stress and anxiety, cultivate mindfulness, or serve as a fun leisure activity. The book contains pages of artistic and scenic images waiting to be colored, and is suitable for all ages. Perfect for travel, stay-at-home, or family activities, the coloring book is available for purchase via Barnes & Noble and is available at select international bookstores. Available in USA, Australia, Sweden, Germany, Portugal and United Kingdom.

Nevada Earth USA (Division of Miss Earth USA)Winner Amy Keed. Photo by Ronna Timpa. Crown design by Andrew Ibot. Author Amy Keed

"Coloring is a soothing, meditative experience for me and many others," said Amy. "It has a Zen quality that just helps you relax, and that's an activity all of us could use. It's also a great way to connect with your family members – especially children."

A Nevada celebrity and pageant winner who was recently crowned Mrs. Nevada Earth USA 2022 at the Mrs. Nevada Earth USA Pageant, Amy is set to represent her state and compete at the Mrs. USA Earth Nationals in 2023 at Orlando, Florida. Andrew Ibot of Saudi Arabia created the crown to compliment the new "Blossom" series released in January, while the sash was rebranded by official sash supplier, The Sash Company. Mrs. USA Earth is a division of Miss Earth USA and is an annual beauty pageant that selects the United States representatives to Miss/Mrs. Earth – an international pageant promoting environmental education.

Amy has always been committed to using her talents as an author, family photographer, cosmetic owner, model, and entrepreneur to nurture and empower those in need. As part of her ongoing activism, Amy will be raising environmental and wildlife conservation awareness during her reign. She educates readers on the importance of learning about health and life lessons, combining those themes with vibrant characters and heartfelt lessons set against the backdrop of today's modern world.

To learn more about upcoming projects and appearances, follow Amy Keed on social media: Facebook, Instagram.

About Amy Keed

Amy Keed is a business owner, philanthropist, author, and state titleholder: Mrs. Nevada Earth USA 2022. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management and has spent countless hours working for a full spectrum of causes, serving as a voice for those fighting for dignity and survival. Amy currently enjoys the privilege of serving as an advocate, volunteer, and leadership chair member for the Nevada Affiliate Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. The daughter of a cancer fighter, Amy works to educate people on this terrible disease with her books, photography, and entrepreneurship. She happily spends her free time with her family, traveling the world. Learn more at: www.AmyKeedNevada.com.

