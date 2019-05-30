Model Grand Opening at The Hills and The Ridge at Paradiso in Roseville

Thoughtfully planned, both communities feature single and two-story, solar homes with updated design options: Modern Spanish, Mid-Century Modern and Modern Prairie style homes. Floor plans include three to five bedrooms, and two to three-and-a-half baths, ranging in size from 1,726 to 2,539 square feet with prices starting in the low $400,000s.

"The Hills and The Ridge have been crafted to meet the needs of everyday living, while simultaneously providing an elevated feel," says Scott Hoisington, president of Woodside Homes Northern California. "The communities are situated in the highly desired Roseville community, providing homeowners access to top-rated schools, biking trails, neighborhood parks and more."

Both communities offer a variety of nearby amenities including Fortune 500 employers, top-rated health care, excellent schools, outdoor recreation, shopping, restaurants, private and public golf courses, and neighborhood parks. The Hills and The Ridge residents will be well positioned for easy freeway access and are close to the exciting entertainment scene in downtown Sacramento.

The Hills and The Ridge at Paradiso are located at 4377 Solaire Drive in Roseville. For more information, visit WoodsideWow.com or contact the sales team at (877) 231-0059 or (916) 597-4079.

About Woodside Homes

Woodside Homes, one of the top 30 homebuilders in the U.S., is celebrating its 42nd year in the business of designing and building single-family homes for move-up and entry-level buyers. In 2017, Woodside Homes was acquired by SEKISUI HOUSE, one of the world's largest homebuilders. The two companies joined forces with their shared philosophies in creating sustainable communities that grow and adapt to the needs of today's homebuyers.

Founded in 1960, SEKISUI HOUSE has constructed more than two million homes. Based in Osaka, it has approximately 90 subsidiaries and affiliates, 23,000-plus employees, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange. Since 1997, SEKISUI HOUSE has positioned its commitment to the environment as a core management target and provided numerous environmentally and sustainably conscious products as a front-runner among industrialized housing manufacturers.

Woodside Homes is dedicated to being "Better by Design," delivering an exceptional experience to every customer and acting as a trustworthy, knowledgeable guide throughout the home buying process. Woodside has sold more than 43,000 new homes since inception, and according to Hanley Wood data, it is the 27th largest homebuilder in the United States. The partnership with SEKISUI HOUSE allows Woodside Homes to evolve and adapt cutting-edge methods in sustainability and efficiency practices. For more information visit https://www.woodsidehomes.com/norcal

