Model Home Debut at Harvest at Spring Lake

WOODLAND, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the unveiling of two new model homes at Harvest at Spring Lake (RichmondAmerican.com/HarvestSpringLake), the builder's new Woodland community.

Model home tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to explore the brand-new, fully furnished Decker and Delaney model homes at Harvest at Spring Lake on August 21 and 22. The community sales center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Richmond American’s Decker floor plan showcases an open layout with a stunning kitchen and dining area.

More about the community:

Versatile floor plans from the $600s

Ranch and two-story homes with 2 to 5 bedrooms

Hundreds of ways to personalize flooring, fixtures and finishes

Complimentary design consultation at the Home Gallery™

Planned community amenities include sports courts, trails and a park system

Near employment hubs, I-5 and CA-113

Just minutes from UC Davis and downtown Sacramento

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Harvest Spring Lake will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Harvest at Spring Lake is located near Pioneer Avenue and Galvin Way, at 1705 Goode Drive, Woodland, CA 95776. Please call 530.491.7103 for more information.

View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

