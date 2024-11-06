Model Kits for Hobbyists Market to Grow by USD 219 Million from 2024-2028, Driven by Rising Disposable Income and AI's Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK , Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global model kits for hobbyists market size is estimated to grow by USD 219 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period. Growing disposable income of middle-class population is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing application of 3d printing. However, seasonal demand and short life of merchandise and collectibles poses a challenge.Key market players include ABER, Academy Plastic Model Co. Ltd., Accurate Armour Ltd, Aoshima Bunka Kyozai Co. Ltd., Arma Hobby S.C., Dragon Models Ltd., Hasegawa Corp., Heller Hobby GmbH, Hong Kong Models Co. Ltd, Hornby Hobbies Ltd., Italeri SpA, Moebius Models, Motormax Toy Factory Ltd., Ningbo Weijun Culture Development Co. Ltd. , Revell GmbH, Round2 Corp. LLC, Tamiya Inc., TM MINIART MODELS, Waltersons Industries Group Ltd., and Yatai Electric Appliances Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global model kits for hobbyists market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Model Kits For Hobbyists Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 219 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Key companies profiled ABER, Academy Plastic Model Co. Ltd., Accurate Armour Ltd, Aoshima Bunka Kyozai Co. Ltd., Arma Hobby S.C., Dragon Models Ltd., Hasegawa Corp., Heller Hobby GmbH, Hong Kong Models Co. Ltd, Hornby Hobbies Ltd., Italeri SpA, Moebius Models, Motormax Toy Factory Ltd., Ningbo Weijun Culture Development Co. Ltd. , Revell GmbH, Round2 Corp. LLC, Tamiya Inc., TM MINIART MODELS, Waltersons Industries Group Ltd., and Yatai Electric Appliances Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The 3D printing trend in the model kits for hobbyists market presents both opportunities and challenges. While this technology may increase demand for collectible and model kits, it also raises concerns regarding copyright and trademark infringements. As 3D printers become more affordable, licensors are taking steps to protect their intellectual property. Some, like Sesame Workshop, are granting licenses to 3D printing companies, allowing them to produce licensed merchandise. This not only distinguishes these products from unlicensed items but also generates revenue for the licensors. Companies such as Stratasys, MakerBot, and 3D Systems have secured licenses, enabling them to print Sesame Street merchandise, among others. These innovations are expected to create new growth opportunities for vendors in the global model kits for hobbyists market.

The hobbyists market, fueled by the growing middle-class population and increased access to TV, internet, and online sales, is experiencing a demand for model kits. Trends include 3D printing, licensed merchandise from movies and TV franchises, and nostalgic replicas of vehicles, aircraft, and character models. E-commerce platforms and digital design tools enable home-based activities, while eco-consciousness influences sustainable packaging and limited editions. Consumer behavior favors customization and strategic engagement through online communities. Tamiya Models leads the industry with plastic and scale models, offering static display options for military vehicles, civilian vehicles, tanks, ships, and character models. Consumers seek educational value, craftsmanship, and the thrill of building their own collector items. Online and offline stores cater to diverse preferences, with opportunities for customization and community building. Environmental sustainability is a growing concern, driving the adoption of eco-friendly materials and practices.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

Efficient merchandise management is crucial for retailers in the model kits for hobbyists market due to the sector's fragmented nature and the extreme sensitivity of consumer demands. Retailers must forecast demand accurately to procure merchandise effectively. Model kit manufacturers frequently expand or discontinue product lines, making sourcing goods challenging. The popularity of TV and movie merchandise is transient, with most sales occurring around their release. Retailers prefer evergreen merchandise to minimize dead stock accumulation. TV merchandise sales are typically post-aired, and retailers often pre-stock movie merchandise, risking dead stock if the movie underperforms. These factors may hinder the growth of the global model kits for hobbyists market.

The Model Kits For Hobbyists market encompasses various segments, including Craft, E-commerce, Digital design, Home-based activities, Eco-consciousness, and Consumer behavior. Challenges in this industry include limited editions and collector items, sustainable packaging, and online platforms. Brands like Tamiya, Plastic Model, Scale Model, and Kit producers cater to diverse consumer bases with static display models of Aircraft, Cars, Tanks, Ships, Character models, and more. Customization, consumer engagement, and environmental sustainability are strategic priorities. High-cost, technological insights, and collaborations with Military Command, Film Making, Architecture, and Science Fiction brands drive demand. Offline stores coexist with online sales channels, and salesmanship remains crucial. Round 2, Snap-together models, and Military vehicles, Civilian vehicles cater to various consumer preferences. Craft stores and service launches contribute to market growth.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This model kits for hobbyists market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Automobiles

1.2 Military vehicles

1.3 Aircraft

1.4 Ships

1.5 Others End-user 2.1 Beginner

2.2 Professional Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Automobiles- The model kits for hobbyists market is primarily driven by the popularity of automobile-related models. Iconic vehicles like the Ford Mustang and Porsche 911 remain top choices for enthusiasts. Modern hypercars, such as the Bugatti Chiron, have also gained significant attention. Intricate modification kits enable hobbyists to customize their models with unique paint jobs, decals, and aftermarket parts. Technological advancements enhance the level of detail and realism in these kits, providing a more engaging experience. Traditional plastic models continue to dominate, but niche areas like remote-controlled model cars and metal DIY kits are emerging to cater to diverse automobile hobbyist preferences. These factors are projected to fuel the expansion of the global model kits for hobbyists market.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The hobbyists market, fueled by the growing middle-class population and increased access to media like TV and the internet, has seen a demand for model kits. Online sales have become a significant revenue stream, with e-commerce platforms and digital design tools enabling hobbyists to create and purchase models from anywhere. The trend towards 3D printing and licensed merchandise, particularly for movie and TV franchise tie-ins, has also boosted sales. Replicas of vehicles, aircraft, military equipment, and ships are popular choices, appealing to both nostalgia and educational value. Craft activities have gained traction as home-based hobbies, while eco-consciousness influences consumer behavior, leading to sustainable packaging and limited editions. Online platforms and community building have further enhanced the hobbyists' experience, making it a thriving industry for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Market Research Overview

The hobbyists market for model kits is experiencing a resurgence, fueled by the growing middle-class population with access to TV and the internet. Online sales are on the rise, with e-commerce platforms and digital design tools enabling home-based activities. 3D printing technology adds a new dimension to model making, while licensed merchandise, movie, and TV franchise tie-ins cater to nostalgia and consumer demand. Replicas of vehicles, aircraft, ships, and character models are popular, offering educational value and customization opportunities. Eco-consciousness is influencing consumer behavior, with sustainable packaging and limited editions becoming essential. Strategic engagements, collaborations, and community building are key to growing the consumer base. Tamiya Models and other brands offer a wide range of plastic and scale models for static display, including military vehicles, civilian vehicles, snap-together kits, and architectural models. The market also includes models for filmmaking, military command, and even science fiction. Despite the high cost, the hobby continues to attract enthusiasts through technological insights and the satisfaction of creating intricate replicas.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Automobiles



Military Vehicles



Aircraft



Ships



Others

End-user

Beginner



Professional

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio