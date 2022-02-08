Model Kits for Hobbyists Market to register a growth of USD 195.09 million at a CAGR of 3.48%| Hasegawa Corp. and Moebius Models are the Key Vendors| Technavio

Key vendors insights

The model kits for hobbyists market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The model kits hobbyists market is dominated by a few well-established players, such as Hasegawa Corp., Tamiya Inc., Round2 Corp. LLC, and Moebius Models The global model kits for hobbyists market are categorized by moderate product differentiation, price competition, relatively low brand loyalty, and low buyer switching costs.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Academy Plastic Model Co. Ltd.

Aoshima Bunka Kyozai Co. Ltd.

Hasegawa Corp.

Heller Hobby GmbH

Hornby Hobbies Ltd.

Italeri SpA

Moebius Models

Revell GmbH

Round2 Corp. LLC

Tamiya Inc.

Product News and Vendor insights

Hasegawa Corp. - The company offers a wide range of model kits available in varied scales under categories such as aircraft, ships, car, character, and much more.

The company offers a wide range of model kits available in varied scales under categories such as aircraft, ships, car, character, and much more. Moebius Models - The company offers plastic model kits such as Hudson Hornet Special Jr Stock, Mels Diner, Chrysler 300B , Big Rig Wheel and Tire Set, and many more.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by the vendors, Download free sample report

Parent Market Outlook

The model kits for hobbyists market will be driven by factors such as growth in the disposable income in the middle-class population. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the model kits for hobbyists market during the forecast period.

Key Model Hobbyists Kits market trend

3D printing

The increasing application of 3D printing is one of the key factors driving the model hobbyists market growth. 3D printing is an emerging trend in the market and these 3D printers are becoming more affordable over the years. Moreover, the licensers are also looking to protect their products and also derive revenue from them by finding methods to authorize the do-it-yourself merchandise. Most of the 3D printer suppliers are provided with licenses for royalty. Thus, the innovations in 3D printing are estimated to create growth opportunities for the vendors leading to boost the model kits for hobbyists market growth during the forecast period.

Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

North America holds the leading position with 40% of the global model kits for hobbyists market share growth. The US is the key market for model hobbyists kits market in North America. The rise in the average disposable income of the majority of the population as well as the increasing purchasing power of the middle-class population is expected to drive the model kits for hobbyists market share during the forecast period.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the model kits for hobbyists market.

Related Reports:-

Construction Toys Market - The construction toys market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.21 billion between 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.79%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Hybrid Bicycles Market - The hybrid bicycles market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.31 billion between 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized report as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Model Hobbyists Kits Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.48% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 195.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.79 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Academy Plastic Model Co. Ltd., Aoshima Bunka Kyozai Co. Ltd., Hasegawa Corp., Heller Hobby GmbH, Hornby Hobbies Ltd., Italeri SpA, Moebius Models, Revell GmbH, Round2 Corp. LLC, and Tamiya Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio