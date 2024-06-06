Model Maria Klaumann shoots another campaign in NY

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian model Maria Klaumann completed the photo shoot for the new Alo (Alo Yoga) brand campaign on the streets of New York yesterday (June 5). Represented by Mega Models (Brazil), Maria has made a name for herself on the international fashion scene over the last three years.

She has already worked for Michael Kors and Replay, as well as being on the cover of magazines such as Vogue Portugal and Brazil, The Magazine Germany and Harper's Bazaar Brazil.

Photographed by Chilean Sebastian Sabal, known for his fashion campaigns since 2016, the Brazilian Klaumann showed off the sporty looks of the brand, which has more than 50 stores in the United States and is expanding across Europe, standing out as a synonym for well-being and style. "It was an incredible experience to shoot on the streets of New York, a city I'm a fan of, and for a brand I admire," said Klaumann.

SOURCE Mega Models