Model Maya Henry Opens Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Couture Fashion Show in Mexico City

NEW YORK, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maya Henry, model, actress, and reality star of "Hangin' with Los Henrys," opened the highly anticipated Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Alta Sartoria runway fashion show at the Soumaya Museum in Mexico City. Maya wore a stunning floral embroidered and jewel encrusted Dolce & Gabbana couture gown with a garland of flowers in her hair.

Model Maya Henry Opens Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Couture 2018 Fashion Show in Mexico City Maya Henry (Photo credit: @maya_henry)

The runway show took place inside the Soumaya Museum, located in the upmarket district of Polanco. Models walked a runway flanked with works of art and precious sculptures. The entire Henry family (stars of "Hangin with Los Henrys") also came out to support Maya's debut. Model/influencers Michelle Salas, Diego Boneta, and Junapa Zurita also walked in the show. The show was attended by Italian actress and Dolce & Gabbana muse Sophia Loren.

Dolce & Gabbana unveiled a similar showing of their Alta Moda women's couture collection earlier this month in New York City, where Maya attended and sat front row. The New York City show was opened by supermodel Karlie Kloss.

Maya Henry is a model and actress from San Antonio, Texas. She stars alongside her Mexican-American family in "Hangin' with Los Henrys" a hit YouTube show with more than 20,000,000 views. Her upcoming film debut, Carte Blanche, co-starring Dylan Sprouse, Suki Waterhouse, and Jack Kilmer, is due for release in 2019. Recently she appeared alongside Joe Jonas in DNCE's hit music video "Kissing Strangers."

About "Hangin' with Los Henrys"

The Henrys are a wealthy blended Mexican-American family from San Antonio, Texas. The family, headed by patriarch and high-powered attorney Thomas J. Henry, is known for throwing elaborate, star-studded bashes. In 2016, the $6 million Quinceañera they threw for their daughter, actress/model Maya Henry, was a viral sensation which led to appearances on the Steve Harvey Show and Inside Edition. This was followed by Thomas Henry Jr.'s lavish $4 million birthday party in 2017, which featured a number of celebrity guests and performances, including J Balvin, Diplo, Migos and DJ Ruckus.

Their mini-series reality show, "Hangin with Los Henrys" debuted on YouTube on December 13, 2017. The show centers around Thomas "Tom" and Azteca Henry and their two children, Thomas Jr. and Maya Henry. Also featured is "Abuelita," Teresa Crawford, who lives with the family in their San Antonio mansion.

Thomas J. Henry is an attorney and philanthropist from Texas. He is the founder of Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys, a national personal injury firm. He has been featured in Newsweek Magazine, Parenting Magazine, Forbes, and Fortune for the record-breaking multi-million-dollar awards hard-won for his clients.

