Model Opening: Your First Opportunity to Tour the New Condominium Homes at Towngate North

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a wildly successful Grand Opening on February 25th, Towngate North has opened its doors to not only new homeowners, but its newly decorated model as well. This is the first time prospective buyers are able to tour not only the limited number of remaining residences, but also the on-site amenities at this prime Alexandria condominium community.

Towngate North is located at 635 Slaters Lane in Old Town North and is open daily from 11am-4pm or a private appointment can be scheduled at TowngateNorth.com .

The new model exhibits the sophisticated features that define the 81 new, single-level condominiums at Towngate North, including open living spaces, large windows and sleek finishes. With 1- to 3-bedroom floorplans available from the mid $500's to over $2M, there's a large variety of floorplans for every lifestyle. Select layouts also include dens and private outdoor spaces while all homes include private parking in a secure garage.

"We have seen a lot of interest in Towngate North, and are grateful for the positive feedback to the finished residences at our opening. The model truly allows home shoppers to envision their lives here," said Gregg Hughes, Senior Vice President at Brookfield Residential. Towngate North is over 60% sold with homes available for immediate move-in.

The community's coveted location at the intersection of Slaters Lane and the G.W. Memorial Parkway offers convenient access to commuter routes, Metro, recreation and entertainment throughout Alexandria. Plus, homeowners will enjoy many on-site conveniences, including a fitness center, community clubroom, rooftop terrace and more.

To schedule a tour of Towngate North's new model, visit TowngateNorth.com .

About the Towngate North Team

McWilliams|Ballard is a leading project development, sales, marketing and consulting firm in the Washington, D.C. area, drawing on its vast experience and unique understanding of the market to help projects succeed. Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. It entitles and develops land to create master-planned communities, builds and sells lots to third-party builders and operates its own homebuilding division. Brookfield Residential also participates in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments and joint ventures. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.

