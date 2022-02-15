Model Portfolios Scored Big Returns on The Wealth Advisor's Top 100 Winning Strategies List

The Top 100 is an interactive, online digital dashboard that showcases models totaling $22 billion in managed assets from 14 providers including BlackRock, Invesco, Morningstar and 11 specialist boutique asset managers. It ranks model portfolios and SMAs by annualized one-year return and provides each vehicle's expense ratio, drawdown, Sharpe Ratio, standard deviation, tracking error, category or allocation, assets, and supported Turnkey Asset Management Programs (TAMPs) with sorting and filtering capabilities.

Scott Martin, editor-in-chief of The Wealth Advisor, said: "Our goal is to make sure advisors don't miss out on the real innovators in model portfolios, especially when so many of them outperformed everything else around. Each brings something different to the table, and we hope advisors and wealth managers take this unique opportunity to explore what the best performing model portfolios have to offer."

About The Wealth Advisor

Since 2009, The Wealth Advisor has provided news, opinion, and education for wealth managers and advisors alike. The outlet brings their readers the latest insights vital to their business, reducing the need to pour through dozens of news and industry publications. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with correspondents in LA, New York and beyond, The Wealth Advisor is part of Marina Media, LLC. Visit https://www.thewealthadvisor.com/.

Press Contact

Christie Curreri

Curreri Marketing & Media

203-304-1540

[email protected]

SOURCE The Wealth Advisor