Model Solution Unveils Next-Generation Design Innovation Results with ArtCenter College of Design

Realizing Rising Tech within 'S.T.R.E.A.M,' the Group's mid-to-long-term strategic portfolio conceived and designed by Hankook & Company Group

Transformed students' creative ideas into high-fidelity prototypes with near-production quality

Demonstrated 'TSB(Total Solution Business)' capabilities based on integrated development and manufacturing

PASADENA, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Model Solution Co., Ltd. (CEO Hyung-min Yoo), a global hardware platform company and an affiliate of Hankook & Company Group, announced the successful completion of its collaborative project with ArtCenter College of Design ("ArtCenter"), one of the world's leading design schools in the United States, and unveiled the project outcomes.

Model Solution is the Hankook & Company Group affiliate dedicated to Rising Tech within 'S.T.R.E.A.M,' the Group's mid-to-long-term strategic portfolio.

[Photo] High-fidelity prototypes of the final selected works (DJ Deck, Grocery Cart, E-Bike) from the Model Solution–ArtCenter collaboration project

Founded in 1930, ArtCenter is a design-focused educational institution located in Pasadena, California, and has built a global reputation in the fields of industrial design, product design, and mobility design.

The project was conducted as part of "3D Modeling 3," a Spring 2026 course in ArtCenter's Product Design department, with the goal of transforming students' creative design ideas into high-fidelity prototypes with near-production quality.

Throughout the project, Model Solution supported CAD-based design reviews, CMF (Color, Material, Finish) implementation, and DFM (Design for Manufacturing)-based manufacturability reviews. Through this, the company demonstrated in detail how design concepts are actually realized in the product development process.

Among a wide range of ideas, a portable DJ controller 'DJ Deck', a future-oriented autonomous shopping cart 'Grocery Cart', and a last-mile delivery e-bike 'E-Bike' were ultimately selected. Each went beyond a simple concept model and was produced as a prototype with production-like appearance and finish quality.

The collaboration reflected Model Solution's 'TSB(Total Solution Business)' approach, which connects customers' early-stage ideas and concepts to design review, engineering, prototype development, tooling, and mass production. Through this, Model Solution demonstrated its strength in turning creative ideas into realistic product outcomes and establishing a structure that can be extended to development and mass production stages.

Beyond design realization, Model Solution provides comprehensive engineering services across all aspects of product development, including mechanical design, circuit design, and software engineering, and has established an integrated development and manufacturing system that can connect working prototypes to mass production. This capability translates into a competitive advantage in providing end-to-end support from the initial idea stage to actual commercialization.

Based on this end-to-end process capability, Model Solution continues to expand its business portfolio into various high-value-added industries, including medical devices. This capability serves as a foundation for expanding collaboration opportunities with diverse customers at the idea stage. This includes startups with limited product development experience or manufacturing infrastructure. The company stands out in its ability to define product implementation directions even from initial concepts alone and connect them to subsequent development and mass production review stages.

Hyung-min Yoo, CEO of Model Solution, said, "This industry-academia collaboration with ArtCenter demonstrates how creative ideas can be transformed into product-level outcomes. Moving forward, Model Solution will continue strengthening its role as a product realization partner by leveraging its total-solution capabilities to connect early-stage concepts with development and mass production."

The completed prototypes will be exhibited at ArtCenter's main exhibition hall starting in May, where they will be presented as the outcomes of this collaboration.

SOURCE Model Solution Co., Ltd.