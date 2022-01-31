Model9 Adds Leading Industry Executives to Growth Advisory Board to Help Build Its Data-first Vision for Mainframe Modernization

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Model9, a pioneer of cloud data management for mainframe, has announced new additions to its Growth Advisory Board. They will help guide the company in its global expansion and deepen industry awareness of its unique ability to unlock mission-critical mainframe data to make it available for use by cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI), business intelligence (BI), and machine-learning (ML) applications.

The new members of the board each boast impressive credentials and have experiences in digital & analytics transformation, mainframe, and cloud technologies that are highly relevant to Model9's ability to build a hybrid cloud and democratize enterprise mainframe data.

Suzanne Brodeur is the former SVP of Technology at Fidelity Investments, with 25+ years leading digital transformation and product development for payments, customer accounts, and digital marketing, leveraging web/mobile/API strategies. She has implemented advanced cloud, data and mainframe modernization strategies and has a broad background in engineering, IT operations, and Agile delivery.

Eugene O'Callaghan is a former SVP and GM, Cloud and Platform Services at DXC and was previously with HPE. Today, he is an independent technology executive and board advisor with 30 years' experience in IT modernization for Fortune 500 companies across a number of industries. Eugene is experienced in strategy and portfolio management, enterprise architecture, general management for IT service practices, and service transformation and operations.

"Suzanne and Eugene have priceless perspectives and insights into the mainframe modernization challenges faced by organizations, as well as overall cloud strategies," said Model9 CEO Gil Peleg. "We believe their combined expertise will bring depth to our historic opportunity to make mainframe data part of the cloud ecosystem and the big data play," he added.

"The mainframe holds some of the most mission-critical data an organization has, and sharing it with machine learning and artificial intelligence applications in the cloud has the potential to deliver immense value such as developing better digital financial products," said Suzanne. "Instead of long, painful, and uncertain projects focused on changing applications, the Model9 approach lets technology leaders move their mainframe data into the cloud first, and make changes at their own pace."

"CIOs have been working hard to meet ever-increasing demands to not only make data pipelines work but also to truly integrate them into business strategies by building architectures that create continuous insights," continued Eugene. "Model9 makes mainframe data available to the AI/BI/ML applications that consume it and also protects that data with a variety of cyber resiliency strategies as well as by air-gapping copies of data and increasing reliability."

Model9's patented and proven Cloud Data Manager for Mainframe modernizes mission-critical data operations and offers a seamless software-based solution to discover, move, transform, and manage mainframe data in any private or public cloud.

Model9, recently named a "Gartner Cool Vendor," is the only solution that eliminates the need for legacy tape and VTL solutions while enabling direct access to mainframe data in the cloud without affecting mainframe applications. Bridging the gap between mainframe and cloud is a major innovation that eradicates decades of previously accepted mainframe hardware limitations and opens up an entire world of possibilities for technology leaders.

Model9 modernizes mainframe data management and business intelligence in enterprises to help them democratize data and accelerate the adoption of hybrid cloud technologies. Its patented software-only technology securely delivers mainframe data to any cloud data lakehouse, and standard APIs enable sharing data with advanced AI and analytics platforms. Additional benefits of adopting the Model9 solution is the elimination of costly and complex legacy storage (tapes and VTLs), improved data management performance in the cloud, and accelerated cloud adoption without having to perform risky, costly, and large-scale application migration projects.

Model9 is trusted by the world's leading financial institutions, government agencies, and healthcare and retail companies. Model9 is an AWS Technology Partner and Azure IP co-sell partner as well as an IBM Business Partner. www.model9.io

