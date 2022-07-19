Model9 joins The Open Mainframe Project, to help organizations modernize their mainframe data management operations moving it to open environments and cloud, without having to change applications

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Model9, a pioneer of cloud data management for the IBM Z mainframe, announced the participation in The Open Mainframe Project, an open source initiative with 20 programs and working groups that enable collaboration across the mainframe community to develop shared tool sets and resources.

Joining the Open Mainframe Project, which is hosted by the Linux Foundation, highlights Model9's commitment to bringing modern, open-source and cloud technologies to the IBM Z mainframe ecosystem.

Model9 has always been an avid supporter of the open source model and contributed to projects that involved integration with open-source-based technologies such as: MinIo Multi-Cloud Object Storage, Apache jclouds and Apache Tomcat.

Model9's participation in the program allows the world's global-2000 enterprises with mainframes to achieve an integrated mainframe-open environment that supports their hybrid cloud models. Model9's data-led modernization approach keeps the mainframe application workloads untouched and helps integrate core enterprise data with the cloud.

"By connecting the two environments, Model9's cloud data management solutions enable leveraging the long time existing investment in the mainframe and its unquestionable capabilities as a core transactional system, while immediately starting to leverage innovation in the cloud, at low risk," Says Eddy Ciliendo, Vice President of Worldwide Strategy & Technology at Model9. "It also opens up possibilities to utilize mainframe data, allowing cloud-based applications such as AI/ML and analytics tools to access the data, which was previously locked and inaccessible."

"The Open Mainframe Project has seen tremendous momentum in enabling the mainframers of tomorrow through Linux and Open Source," said John Mertic, Director of Program Management at the Linux Foundation. "We are excited to welcome Model9 to our ecosystem and can't wait for them to share their open source and mainframe expertise with our community."

Model9's focus on modernizing data management rather than focusing on application redevelopment, enables mainframe companies to modernize their mainframe in a matter of months rather than years.

Join Model9 at Open Mainframe Summit in Philadelphia or virtually on September 21-22.

About Model9

Model9 modernizes mainframe data management and business intelligence in enterprises to help them democratize data and accelerate the adoption of hybrid cloud technologies. Its patented software-only technology securely delivers mainframe data to any cloud data lakehouse, and standard APIs enable sharing data with advanced AI and analytics platforms. Additional benefits of adopting the Model9 solution is the elimination of costly and complex legacy storage (tapes and VTLs), improved data management performance in the cloud, and accelerated cloud adoption without having to perform risky, costly, and large-scale application migration projects.

Model9 is trusted by the world's leading financial institutions, government agencies, and healthcare and retail companies. Model9 is an IBM Business Partner, an AWS Technology Partner and an Azure IP co-sell partner. www.model9.io

About the Open Mainframe Project

The Open Mainframe Project is intended to serve as a focal point for deployment and use of Linux and Open Source in a mainframe computing environment. With a vision of Open Source on the Mainframe as the standard for enterprise class systems and applications, the project's mission is to build community and adoption of Open Source on the mainframe by eliminating barriers to Open Source adoption on the mainframe, demonstrating value of the mainframe on technical and business levels, and strengthening collaboration points and resources for the community to thrive. Learn more about the project at https://www.openmainframeproject.org

