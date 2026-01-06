ModelCat AI Partners with Alif Semiconductor to Deliver Rapid ML Model Onboarding to Customers

The partnership slashes model onboarding time to under 30 days, offering Alif customers a "Cursor-like" experience for building and deploying Edge AI models.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ModelCat AI, the creator of the world's first fully autonomous AI model builder, today announced a strategic partnership with Alif Semiconductor, a global leader in power-efficient, AI-enabled embedded controllers. This collaboration introduces a turnkey solution that allows developers to build, optimize, and deploy AI models onto Alif's Ensemble™ family of microcontrollers (MCUs) in record time.

For semiconductor manufacturers, the "last mile" of AI deployment—getting a customer's unique AI model to run efficiently on their specific silicon has historically been a slow, high-friction process. This partnership addresses this painful situation by giving Alif customers access to ModelCat's single step model build process, to generate custom AI models fully optimized for Alif's Ensemble processors.

Bringing the "Cursor Experience" to Edge AI ModelCat is bringing the agentic, autonomous coding experience popularized by tools like Cursor, Lovable, and Claude Code to the complex world of model development for EdgeAI. Rather than manually tuning weights or wrestling with compilers, developers can now rely on ModelCat to architect and optimize custom models for Alif's unique hardware architecture including multiple neural processing units (NPUs).

"We are seeing a massive bottleneck where hardware capabilities are outpacing the software tools required to use them," said Evan Petridis, CEO of ModelCat AI. "Our goal was to give Alif a turnkey solution they could hand to their customers immediately. ModelCat isn't just another development tool; we are an autonomous builder that handles the heavy lifting, allowing chip manufacturers like Alif to focus on selling silicon rather than debugging customer AI models."

Accelerating Customer Adoption For Alif Semiconductor, this partnership is a direct driver of business growth. By offering ModelCat as a preferred solution, Alif expects to significantly reduce the time-to-market for their customers, allowing them to accelerate design-ins and onboard customers with minimal engineering friction.

"Working with the ModelCat team has been a breath of fresh air. They were incredibly supportive and integrated our chip in record time," said Mark Rootz, Vice President of Marketing at Alif Semiconductor. "Finally, we have a solution that just works. We can now offer our customers a seamless, automated path from concept to deployment. We expect this to be a major catalyst in helping us close more deals and getting our chips into products faster."

ModelCat successfully onboarded Alif's Ensemble™ chip architecture in less than 30 days, a rapid process made possible by ModelCat's AI Powered chip-profiling technology.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Fastest time to value: ModelCat applies fully autonomous agents to solve complex quantization and compilation challenges without human intervention.

Availability

The ModelCat solution for Alif Semiconductor is available immediately. For more information, visit modelcat.ai.

About ModelCat AI

ModelCat AI is the first autonomous model builder for the enterprise. By automating the end-to-end design and deployment of neural networks, ModelCat enables hardware manufacturers and enterprises to incorporate AI solutions faster and easier than ever before.

