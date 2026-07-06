ModelCop Launches AI Agent Security Platform, Targets $25B Machine Identity Market

DALLAS, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ModelCop is live as of July 4th. The identity-first security platform for AI agents and Non-Human Identities (NHIs), today launched commercially with a mission to give enterprise security teams complete visibility and governance over the machine identities their organizations can no longer afford to ignore. The company's platform discovers, governs, and monitors every AI agent credential, API key, and machine identity in real time — calculating dollar-denominated risk so CISOs can act with precision, not guesswork.

July 4th ModelCop Went Live... Govern the AI Model, Prove It

The timing is no accident. Machine identities now outnumber human identities 45-to-1 in modern enterprises, yet most organizations have no systematic way to discover, monitor, or govern them. The $25 billion combined market signal from CyberArk and Palo Alto Networks' aggressive moves into the NHI category confirms what security leaders already know: unmanaged AI agents and machine credentials have become the fastest-growing attack surface in the enterprise. OWASP's newly published Top 10 for Agentic AI lists excessive agency and credential misuse among the most critical risks facing organizations deploying AI at scale — risks that traditional identity tools were never built to handle.

"Every enterprise I talk to has the same problem: they've deployed AI agents rapidly, and now they have no idea what credentials those agents hold, what cloud roles they can assume, or how far a compromised agent could move laterally through their infrastructure," said David Stanton, Founder and CEO of ModelCop. "That's not a technology gap — that's a governance failure waiting to become a breach. ModelCop exists to close it before the auditors, the regulators, or the attackers find it first."

ModelCop addresses the full lifecycle of NHI risk. The platform's attack path analysis maps the exact chain from AI agent to credential to cloud role, exposing the lateral blast radius of any compromised identity in seconds. Just-In-Time access with governed multi-stage approval chains eliminates standing privileges for AI agents — one of the most common and least-discussed attack vectors in agentic deployments. Risk quantification produces Annualized Loss Expectancy figures per NHI, giving security leaders a dollar-denominated case for prioritization and board-level reporting. Compliance mapping against NIST AI RMF, SOC 2, and HITRUST is automated and continuous — evidence in the platform, not in a spreadsheet.

Security teams that deploy ModelCop leave their first session knowing exactly which AI agents are active in their environment, which credentials are unrotated or over-permissioned, and what their true financial exposure is. Auditors get automated evidence. Boards get numbers. CISOs get control.

Organizations can assess their current exposure in under five minutes using ModelCop's free AI Exposure Index quiz at https://modelcop.ai/quiz — ten questions, an instant risk score, and a dollar-denominated exposure estimate calibrated to their environment.

ModelCop is available now at modelcop.ai.

About ModelCop: ModelCop is the AI agent and non-human identity security platform for enterprises. ModelCop provides continuous visibility, governance, and control over AI agents and machine identities. Learn more at modelcop.ai.

Media contact:

David Stanton, CEO and Founder

214-850-7051

[email protected]

modelcop.ai

SOURCE ModelCop LLC