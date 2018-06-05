Modell's Sporting Goods Partners With the Prostate Cancer Foundation During Men's Health Month to Raise Funds for Prostate Cancer Research

Due to its success last year, Modell's Sporting Goods will be relaunching the Give 5, Get $5 shopper incentive program which allows customers to make a $5 donation (or more) and receive a $5 coupon to use in-store or when making an online purchase. Monetary donations in any amount will also be welcomed.

"Throughout our history, Modell's Sporting Goods has been focused on programs that support families, youth, education, and physical activity," said Tami Mohney, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer for Modell's Sporting Goods. "Our company is dedicated to making a difference by being socially conscious and being proactive with philanthropic outreach. We view each customer as our neighbor and strive to improve the quality of life for our communities. Modell's is proud to be teaming up with the Prostate Cancer Foundation for this worthwhile cause."

Each year, three million men in the U.S. battle prostate cancer – one in nine will be diagnosed. The PCF is tirelessly working to reduce deaths from prostate cancer by supporting and funding research. The pipeline for new research breakthroughs and innovative treatment has never been more promising, said Jonathan Simons, MD, PCF's President and CEO. "Corporate support from companies like Modell's Sporting Goods makes it possible to continue our work of backing groundbreaking research and talented medical investigators while simultaneously providing the latest information and resources to the public."

In 2017, this fundraising initiative raised more than $100,000 and the goal this year is to reach $125,000. Since 2015, the Modell's Sporting Goods has raised more than $400,000 for prostate cancer research. For more information about the fundraiser, please visit www.Modells.com.

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization funding and accelerating prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993, PCF has raised more than $745 million and provided funding to more than 2,000 research programs at nearly 200 cancer centers and universities. The PCF global research enterprise now extends to 19 countries. PCF advocates for greater awareness of prostate cancer and more efficient investment of governmental research funds for transformational cancer research. Its efforts have helped produce a 20-fold increase in government funding for prostate cancer. For more information, visit www.pcf.org.

About Modell's Sporting Goods

Founded in 1889, Modell's Sporting Goods is the local family sporting goods destination that provides a convenient and compelling shopping experience for the athlete and fan in all of us. Modell's offers customers an assortment of top brands in sporting goods equipment, footwear, team apparel and active apparel for every level of play year round. The retailer operates over 150 stores located in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC. In addition, www.Modells.com is a diverse website which services customers all over the country, filling all of their needs regardless of their residence.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Colleen McKenna

Prostate Cancer Foundation

(310) 570-4722

cmckenna@pcf.org

Donald Wilson

(310) 428-4730

dwilson.dwpr@gmail.com

