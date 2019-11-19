Modell's Sporting Goods Selects TierPoint for Critical IT Infrastructure Services

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, today announced that it has been selected by Modell's Sporting Goods to provide IBM infrastructure and other cloud services.

"Our IT operations, including computing and infrastructure resource needs, are a key component of our ability to succeed in a highly competitive retail marketplace. In the retail industry today, you are constantly looking for ways to stay ahead of the competition and you need the ability to adapt and change fast," said Modell's Chief Technology Officer Vincent Damiano. "We chose TierPoint as a partner in this area due to their experience, reputation and comprehensive suite of services that allow us the real time flexibility in managing our computing resource needs to support our business. Their unique expertise in both IBM and cloud services made them the perfect partner in our transformation away from the traditional data center."

Among the most trusted names in the business, Modell's Sporting Goods is America's oldest, family-owned and operated retailer of sporting goods, athletic footwear, active apparel and fan gear, with over 150 stores throughout the Northeastern U.S.

"Modell's is a very smart, progressive organization with a strong focus on how technology can help them better serve their customers and grow their business," said TierPoint Northeast Region Vice President John Vernazza. "We're proud to count them among the thousands of organizations that have turned to TierPoint to help them on their journey to IT transformation."

About TierPoint

Meeting clients where they are on their journey to IT transformation, TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet. The company has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with thousands of clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 markets and 8 multitenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint's highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, managed hyperscale, and hybrid cloud, plus colocation, disaster recovery, security, and other managed IT services.

About Modell's Sporting Goods

Founded in 1889, Modell's Sporting Goods is the local family sporting goods destination that provides a convenient and compelling shopping experience for the athlete and fan in all of us. Modell's offers customers an assortment of top brands in sporting goods equipment, footwear, team apparel and active apparel for every level of play year round. The retailer operates over 150 stores located in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC. In addition, www.Modells.com is a diverse website which services customers all over the country, filling all of their needs regardless of their residence.

