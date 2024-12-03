ModelOp Named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List in the AI and Data Category

The annual list recognizes industry-leading companies and ModelOp excels as the leading AI Governance software for enterprises.

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ModelOp , the leading AI Governance software that helps enterprises safeguard all AI initiatives — including generative AI and third-party vendor models — is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the AI & Data category. Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large.

Inc.'s Best in Business list recognizes companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – such as technology, health care, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world. The full list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.

ModelOp's software rapidly enables AI Governance across the entire model lifecycle and through its pioneering Minimum Viable Governance approach, empowers enterprises to protect the business without stifling innovation. ModelOp is technology agnostic and uses automations and integrations to ensure all AI initiatives are transparent, compliant, and aligned with organizational goals. Its Fortune 500 and blue chip customers — such as Fidelity Investments, FINRA, and Bristol Myers Squibb — use ModelOp as a single source of truth that provides real-time visibility into AI risk, performance, health, and value. The firm recently released version 3.3 of its software that includes the world's first AI Governance Score, giving executives a standardized metric to measure risk and compliance across diverse AI initiatives, regardless of whether an organization is using generative AI, in-house, third-party vendor, or embedded AI systems. ModelOp's market-leading automation capabilities not only establish visibility into AI initiatives, but enforce policies consistently to help organizations stay compliant even as regulations evolve rapidly.

"For over 40 years Inc. has been committed to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects," said Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman.

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"We are honored to be included on Inc.'s prestigious list for 2024," said Pete Foley, CEO of ModelOp. "This award is a testament to our consistent efforts and dedication to provide AI Governance that keeps organizations protected and gives peace of mind to all stakeholders. We are proud to help companies and organizations accelerate AI innovation, responsibly as they navigate ever-evolving technologies regulations."

For more information or to see the complete list, visit inc.com/best-in-business .

About ModelOp

ModelOp is the leading AI Governance software for enterprises and helps safeguard all AI initiatives — including generative AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), in-house, third-party, and embedded systems — without stifling innovation. Through automation and integrations, ModelOp empowers enterprises to quickly address the critical governance and scale challenges necessary to protect and fully unlock the transformational value of enterprise AI - resulting in effective and responsible AI systems. To learn more visit our website and follow ModelOp on LinkedIn .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit https://www.inc.com/

