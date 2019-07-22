Mode.net and FatPipe Networks Announce the Availability of Ultra-High WAN Security, High Speed, Low-Latency SD-WAN Service for Worldwide Customers

SAN FRANCISCO and SALT LAKE CITY, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mode.net, the pioneer of autonomous core network control, and FatPipe Networks, the inventor and multiple patents holder of key SD-WAN technologies, announced a service to deliver end-to-end high speed, low-latency global networks for corporate customers.

Global customers can reduce network latency using a high speed private network to deliver sensitive data across the globe.This provides end users with the best possible experience for real time applications such as VoIP, video, VPN and data, and financial transaction processing as well as access to cloud-based applications such as Office 365, SAP, Oracle, and other applications.

FatPipe's patented Multi-path WAN transmission security (MPSec™) technology makes it possible to send the most secure transmission across the globe, further enhancing corporate security. In addition, FatPipe encryption technology is FIPS 140-2 certified for US government use. The technology provides customers with the ability to reduce their WAN transmission needs between 40% to 70% using a combination of WAN optimization, caching and other selective encryption techniques, further enhancing the value of the service. Transferring of large sensitive files from design offices to manufacturing sites and chip foundries is now easier with the service. MPSec makes it almost impossible to decipher the traffic.

"At Mode.net we're focused on delivering the highest level of SLA-backed private performance in an Internet-connected Core network," said Paul Dawes, CEO of Mode.net. "We may live and breathe Core, but our customers need an end-to-end solution. We've partnered with FatPipe to combine their SD WAN orchestration and last mile performance with Mode's mathematically optimal global private SD-CORE solution, in order to make enterprise WAN applications hum: from real-time applications like VoIP, video, VPN and data, to stringent use cases like financial transactions, to general SaaS and cloud services."

"We are pleased to partner with Mode.net which chose FatPipe because of our superior products and the ability to work with all types of corporate networks", said Ms. Sanchaita Datta, President/CTO of FatPipe Networks and the inventor of SD-WAN. "FatPipe + Mode.net enhances the performance of SaaS and hybrid/multi-cloud and real-time applications, and, with Mode's 32 strategically placed POPs, enables customers to get the best possible global network. Customers can now look at a granular dashboard covering end-to-end uptime, packet loss, latency, and jitter management for VoIP, video applications, and more."

The service is available for immediate deployment.

About Mode.net

Mode.net is an Internet-connected network core provider that keeps cloud-era businesses and applications always on with private network performance and cloud ease, agility, and scale. The Mode Core Cloud Private Network combines an autonomous millisecond control overlay with extensible, high-performance service provider private underlays. The result is a single, Internet-connected private core network for applications like SD-WAN and UCaaS that achieves the holy grail of Enterprise-class WAN: ultimate low-latency private network performance, with Internet affordability. Mode is backed by GV and NEA with headquarters in San Francisco, CA. For more information visit www.mode.net or on Twitter @modenetworks.

About FatPipe Networks

FatPipe Networks invented the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software, or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe currently has 12 U.S. patents and more than 180 technology claims related to multipath, software-defined networking and selective encryption of broadband networks. FatPipe technology provides the world's best intra-corporate wide area network solutions that transcend Internet and other network failures to maintain business continuity and high transmission security. FatPipe, with several thousand customers, has offices in the United States and around the world, and more than 700 resellers worldwide including almost all national resellers in the US. For more information, visit www.fatpipe.com . Follow us on Twitter @FatPipe_Inc.

