Modera Sedici Wins NAHB Awards for Community of the Year and Best Adaptive Reuse

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily investor and operator specializing in premier apartment communities across the U.S., today announced that Modera Sedici, a luxury apartment community developed on the grounds of the former Italian Embassy, was recently honored with two prestigious awards by the National Association of Home Builders.

As part of its annual Multifamily Pillar of the Industry Awards, the NAHB recognized Modera Sedici as the 2019 Community of the Year and as the winner in the category of Best Adaptive Reuse. The recognition for the venerable community situated along Washington D.C.'s historic 16th Street adds to a variety of accolades it received in late 2019.

"The recognition for Modera Sedici is humbling and is truly a reflection of the attention to detail provided by all the teams involved in this ambitious development community," said Joe Muffler, managing director of development for Mill Creek Residential. "Preserving the allure of the original Italian Embassy building was a mission we took seriously and the positive reaction to the finished product has exceeded our expectations. We are genuinely honored by the accolades."

Three additional Mill Creek Residential communities were finalists in their respective categories: Modern on M (Best Community Amenities), The Griffith (Best Low-Rise Apartment Community) and Modera Midtown (Best High-Rise Apartment Community).

The NAHB awards complemented Modera Sedici's recent array of recognition. In late 2019, the community received a Delta Associates Award for Excellence as the Best Adaptive Reuse Apartment Community in the Washington/Baltimore area and was recognized in the same category by NAIOP Commercial Real Estate Development Association. NAIOP also presented Modera Sedici with an Award of Merit for Best Amenity Space. Both associations formally announced the awards in October.

The original Italian Embassy was designed by Grand Central Station architects Whitney Warren and Charles Wetmore in 1925, and Modera Sedici retains much of the embassy's Neo-Renaissance architecture. That includes a restored Soggiorno – a grand ballroom with preserved crown molding and parquet floors, and the Biblioteca – with magnificent millwork and a curated resident lounge.

Modera Sedici offers 22 customized floor plans in the original Italian Embassy building, featuring a European aesthetic and several restored original features. The newly constructed and complementary nine-story high-rise includes an additional 112 residences. Additional unique attractions include the Vista – a rooftop terrace with city views; the Palestra – a club-quality fitness center with elite equipment imported from Italy; and the Terraza – a programmed green space with water features, covered seating and grills. The community also includes a historic piazza.

"Modera Sedici was an intense labor of love, and we are sincerely grateful for the recognition we have received," Muffler said. "We continue to work hard to provide the finest living environment for our residents not only in the region, but in the country."

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The company proactively pursues development, acquisition and construction opportunities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in 16 offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2019, the company's portfolio comprises of 80 communities representing over 21,300 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

