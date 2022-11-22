Modera Wealth Management Expands to Virginia

WESTWOOD, N.J., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modera Wealth Management, LLC (Modera), a fee-only comprehensive financial planning firm, is pleased to announce it has expanded to Virginia in November 2022 through a transaction with Bernhardt Wealth Management.

The entire Bernhardt team has joined Modera. Gordon Bernhardt, CFP®, Tim Koehl, AAMS®, CFP®, and Solon Vlasto, CFP® have joined Modera as Principals and Wealth Managers of the firm.

Bernhardt Wealth Management (BWM) was established in 1994 out of a desire to eliminate the cookie-cutter mindset and deliver high quality service based on the principle of fiduciary care. Since then, the office in McLean, VA has been helping affluent individuals, families, and business owners across the country make smart decisions about their money so that they can focus on what matters most to them.

"Bernhardt and Modera not only share the same investment approach and wealth management philosophy, but also the dedication to providing independent, fee-only advice to our clients. We believe the combination of BWM and Modera will enhance resources and capabilities and ensure our ability to provide optimal financial guidance to our clients, now and well into the future. The personal relationships with our clients are built on trust, and we are committed to serving as their trusted and reliable wealth guide throughout their life's journey." – Gordon Bernhardt, Principal and Wealth Manager at Modera, previously Founder of Bernhardt Wealth Management.

"Our expansion to Northern Virginia supports our continued commitment to the fee-only approach. We continue to grow our firm to provide more depth and breadth in expertise to our clients as well as to provide more career path opportunities for our staff." – Tom Orecchio, CEO, Principal and Wealth Manager.

About Modera

Modera provides fee-only, comprehensive wealth management for individuals, families, retirement plan sponsors and non-profit institutions. In addition to portfolio management, Modera provides clients with financial planning services, including retirement planning, design, and implementation, estate planning, income tax planning and risk analysis.

Modera has maintained a client-first philosophy since its inception in 1983 when its predecessor firm established itself as one of the country's first fee-only advisory firms. Since then, the Modera has grown its geographical footprint while adding depth and breadth in its expertise. In addition to Virginia, Modera has offices in Massachusetts, New Jersey (2), New York, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida and serves clients in cities and states throughout the country.

As of November 2022, Modera employs over 100 employees, of which 54 are CFP® certificants, 12 CFAs, 5 CPAs, 14 MBAs, 5 EAs, and 4 ChFCs. Modera has $6.95 billion regulatory assets under management as of 12/31/2021.

