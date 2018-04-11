Modera Wealth Management honored among the NJBiz Best Places to Work in NJ

WESTWOOD, N.J., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NJBiz has honored Modera Wealth Management, LLC (Modera) as one of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey in 2018. The NJBiz Best Places to Work in New Jersey awards program recognizes and honors the state's top employers who show a dedication to their employees' professional growth and quality of life. NJBiz partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying places to work, to conduct a two-part survey of employers and their employees. It evaluated the policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics of each nominated company, which accounted for 25% of the total evaluation. The second part of the survey measured the employee experience and was worth 75% of the evaluation. The combined scores determined the companies receiving the award.
Noemi Perez, Human Resource Manager of Modera said, "We at Modera are honored and humbled to be recognized by our own staff for our firm culture and workplace. We couldn't do this without our staff. They are what makes Modera, Modera. It is wonderful to see that they appreciate Modera as much as Modera appreciates them."
Modera is a fee-only, independent wealth management firm that works with individuals, families, retirement plan sponsors and non-profit institutions in the areas of portfolio management, retirement planning, estate planning, income tax planning and risk analysis. Additional services are also offered for corporate executives and small business owners. The firm has offices in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida and Georgia and had over $2.3 billion in regulatory client assets under management as of December 31, 2017. With roots going back to 1983, Modera currently employs 59 staff members, including 29 with the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification, four Chartered Financial Analysts, four Certified Public Accountants and other advanced designations.
Modera has a Philanthropy Committee which selects a theme for each of its four offices to sponsor philanthropic endeavors through a Day of Service. For 2018, the firm is committing its charitable endeavors to activities supporting those suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's. Modera continuously looks for ways to enhance staff interactions among its four offices and organizes firm-wide team-building retreats. Formal educational seminars are also available for staff as well as their friends, family and the greater community to acquire personal financial insights from CFP® professionals.
Modera is an SEC registered investment adviser; SEC registration does not imply any level of skill or training. Modera may only transact business in those states in which it is notice filed or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from notice filing requirements. For information pertaining to our registration status, fees and services and/or a copy of our Form ADV disclosure statement, please contact Modera or refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure web site (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov). A full description of our business operations and service offerings is contained in our Disclosure Brochure which appears as Part 2A of Form ADV. Please read the disclosure statement carefully before you invest or send money. www.moderawealth.com
