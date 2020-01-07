Modera Wealth Management, LLC Adds New Owners

WESTWOOD, N.J., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modera Wealth Management, LLC has announced that it recently added eight colleagues to its ownership group.

Laurie Kane Burkhardt, CFP®; Robert Dowling, CFP®; Michael Gibney, CFP®, AIF; Kelly Henning, CFP®, MSFS; Bill Houck, CFP®, ChFC®; Karen R. Keatley, MBA, CFA, CFP®; Jenny I. Martella, MBA, CFP®, and Peter Somich, CFA, CFP® became shareholders in the firm effective January 1, 2020. Jenny and Karen join Modera as part of the Keatley Wealth Management merger also effective January 1, 2020.

Said Robert Siefert, President and Principal of Modera, "Each of these dynamic individuals plays an integral role in the continued success of Modera. Their leadership and commitment to excellence is crucial to best serving our clients and supporting our staff. We could not be more pleased to have this wonderful group among the shareholders in our firm."

Modera Wealth Management, LLC (Modera) is a fee-only, independent wealth management firm that works with individuals, families, retirement plan sponsors, and non-profit institutions in the areas of portfolio management, retirement planning, estate planning, income tax planning, investment management, risk analysis, stock option analysis and education planning. Specialized services are also offered for corporate executives and small business owners.

As a fiduciary, Modera is required to provide objective counsel and a commitment to the highest level of ethics. Modera has offices in Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida and serves clients in over 39 states. Since the firm's inception in 1983, Modera has maintained a client-first philosophy. Modera was formed as a fee-only registered investment adviser which, at that time, was rare in the industry.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC (Modera) is an SEC registered investment adviser with places of business in Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. SEC registration does not imply any level of skill or training. Modera may only transact business in those states in which it is notice filed or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from notice filing requirements. For information pertaining to our registration status, fees and services and/or a copy of our Form ADV disclosure statement, please contact Modera or refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure web site (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov). A full description of our business operations and service offerings is contained in our Disclosure Brochure which appears as Part 2A of Form ADV.

