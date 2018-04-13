Modera Wealth Management, LLC Honored as One of the 2018 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers by InvestmentNews

WESTWOOD, N.J., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Modera Wealth Management, LLC has been recognized as a 2018 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers as announced by InvestmentNews.

Modera was chosen as one of this year's top-50 based on employer and employee surveys delving into everything from company culture, benefits, career paths and more. InvestmentNews partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to compile the inaugural survey and recognition program.

Best Companies Group uses a two-part process to gather detailed data about each participating company and shares this independent data with InvestmentNews to report the ranking. The first part is an Employer Questionnaire filled out by each firm detailing company policies, practices, benefits and demographics. The other component is an employee engagement and satisfaction survey with an in-depth set of 78 statements requiring employees to respond on a one- to five-point Likert scale of agreement, as well as two open-ended questions and seven demographic questions. To participate in the program, firms needed to be an RIA or affiliated with an independent broker-dealer, in business for a minimum of one year, and have at least 15 full-time employees.

Modera wealth manager, Michael Gibney noted, "We are honored to be chosen for this award. We strive to create a culture where staff can feel supported and enjoy doing the work we do for our clients. We consider clients and staff to be an extension of our family."

Modera principal, wealth manager and chair of the firm's Philanthropy Committee, Sally Long said, "Modera's commitment to philanthropy is one of our core firm values. We are passionate not only about making a difference in our clients' lives but also creating a positive impact on the greater community. I think when we join together for such endeavors, it creates purpose and camaraderie among staff members."

Modera is a fee-only, independent wealth management firm that works with individuals, families, retirement plan sponsors and non-profit institutions in the areas of portfolio management, retirement planning, estate planning, income tax planning and risk analysis. Additional services are also offered for corporate executives and small business owners. The firm has offices in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina and had over $2.3 billion in regulatory client assets under management as of December 31, 2017. With roots going back to 1983, Modera currently employs 59 staff members, including 29 with the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM certification, four Chartered Financial Analysts, four Certified Public Accountants and other advanced designations.

Modera has a Philanthropy Committee which selects a theme for each of its four offices to sponsor philanthropic endeavors through a Day of Service. In 2017, the firm dedicated its charitable efforts to financial literacy for underserved youth and spent time with children and teenagers teaching them the importance of saving and budgeting. For 2018, the firm is committing its charitable endeavors to activities supporting those suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's. Modera continuously looks for ways to enhance staff interactions among its four offices and organizes firm-wide team-building retreats. Formal educational seminars are also available for staff as well as their friends, family and the greater community to acquire personal financial insights from CFP® professionals.

Disclosure: Modera is an SEC registered investment adviser; SEC registration does not imply any level of skill or training. Modera may only transact business in those states in which it is notice filed or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from notice filing requirements. For information pertaining to our registration status, fees and services and/or a copy of our Form ADV disclosure statement, please contact Modera or refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure web site (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov). A full description of our business operations and service offerings is contained in our Disclosure Brochure which appears as Part 2A of Form ADV. Please read the disclosure statement carefully before you invest or send money. www.moderawealth.com

Contact

Anna Lui

201-768-4600

193359@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modera-wealth-management-llc-honored-as-one-of-the-2018-best-places-to-work-for-financial-advisers-by-investmentnews-300629294.html

SOURCE Modera Wealth Management

Related Links

http://www.moderawealth.com

