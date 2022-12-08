Moderation is In Demand: 9 in 10 Americans Want a Dry-ish January

Alcohol Innovator Sommarøy™ Spirits to Launch Lower-Proof, Mid-Strength Spirits in Whole Foods Markets, Binny's Beverage Depot and More

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Between high-proof, holiday over-indulgence and mocktails in Dry January, today's alcohol consumers want to meet in the middle. According to a recent survey, 9 in 10 adults would be more likely to participate in Dry January if the focus was more about moderation and not completely abstaining from alcohol. To meet this demand, Chicago-based Sommarøy Spirits created a new offering - premium craft-distilled spirits with only two-thirds the alcohol of traditional spirits, so adults can enjoy drinking in moderation and keep the good times going.

Dry-Ish January - Why We Don't Go Dry Sommarøy Spirits Gin and Vodka - 55-Proof (27.5% ABV)

Sommarøy Spirits are premium lower-proof spirits named for a Norwegian island where the summer sun never sets - a perfect place where darkness refuses to spoil the fun. Using small-batch legacy distilling techniques, the brand created a Vodka and a Gin at 55-proof (27.5% ABV) that are unflavored, zero-carb, lower-calorie and gluten-free. The spirits' smooth taste is meant to be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or mixed in your favorite cocktail.

Moderation needs a new category

The survey also found that ninety-seven percent (97%) of alcohol consumers moderate their consumption of alcoholic beverages if they need to function their best the next day. However, the reason they don't fully go dry is complex – 80% drink alcohol because it relieves stress or makes them feel good and 56% say they are more likeable or sociable when they drink, making it difficult to completely give it up.

Ninety percent (90%) of adults ages 25-45 say they are drinking less spirits now due to health, parental duties or work productivity. But they also say they don't have as much fun in a social setting if they are unable to drink (56%). Three in four (75%) spirits consumers surveyed said they wished there was a liquor alternative that impacted them less than traditional spirits. It's clear that moderate drinkers are looking for the right balance - having fun and enjoying the cocktail experience in social situations, but not at the expense of their physical, mental or emotional health.

"In creating Sommarøy Spirits, we wanted to offer a solution for sophisticated drinkers who want to have the stamina for an evening out and no regrets the next day. There was a gap in the current adult beverage market between high-proofs and ABVs and low/no products. With Sommarøy Spirits, we're creating a new mid-strength category to meet this consumer need – spirits that taste delicious and authentic but at only 27.5% ABV," said Michael Barkin, Co-Founder of Sommarøy Spirits.

Availability

Sommarøy Spirits' retail distribution is growing rapidly and the new Vodka and Gin are available now in Illinois at Dom's Kitchen and Market and Binny's Beverage Depot locations and in Nevada at Lee's Discount Liquors (MSRP $29.99). The new spirits will also be on shelves in January at more than 130 Whole Foods Market stores nationwide and available for sale on e-commerce sites in the coming weeks. For more information and current availability, visit SommaroySpirits.com.

About Sommarøy Spirits

Sommarøy Spirits are premium lower-proof spirits named for a Norwegian island where the summer sun never sets - a perfect place where darkness refuses to spoil the fun. Sommarøy Spirits are 55-proof (27.5% ABV), unflavored, zero-carb, lower-calorie and gluten-free, and crafted in small-batches with legacy distilling techniques, giving it a smooth taste that you can enjoy neat, on the rocks or mixed in your favorite cocktail. Sommarøy's Gin and Vodka received two of Pr%F Magazine's 2022 Gold Awards, one for taste and one for design. Sommarøy Spirits can be found at more than 130 Whole Foods Market locations nationwide, Binny's Beverage Depot, Dom's Kitchen and Market and Lee's Discount Liquors. To find a store near you – visit www.sommaroyspirits.com and follow the brand on Instagram at @SommaroySpirits.

Sommarøy Spirits Media Contact:

Katie Riccio

630.292.8369

[email protected]

Survey Methodology

Sommarøy Spirits commissioned Atomik Research to survey 1,008 adults throughout the United States between the ages of 25 and 45 years old who regularly consume alcohol and have household incomes of $75,000+. Fieldwork took place between November 15 and November 21, 2022, and the margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 percent. Atomik Research is an independent market research agency.

SOURCE Sommarøy Spirits