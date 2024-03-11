Modern Animal Expands in Los Angeles, Opens Tenth State-of-the-Art Veterinary Clinic to Elevate the Pet Care Experience

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Animal, a pioneering veterinary medicine company dedicated to redefining pet care, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its tenth state-of-the-art clinic in Los Angeles located on La Brea Avenue. With a mission to revolutionize the veterinary experience for both pets and their owners, Modern Animal's latest clinic offers high-quality primary and urgent care to dogs and cats while providing pet owners with unparalleled service and convenience.

The exterior of Modern Animal's newest clinic in Los Angeles located at 359 S. La Brea Avenue

The Company's second West Hollywood neighborhood location is conveniently situated on La Brea Avenue, and boasts a modern, inviting and transparent atmosphere designed to create a stress-free environment for pets and their owners. Equipped with the latest technology and staffed by a team of highly skilled veterinarians and support staff led by Dr. Daniel Chang, DVM, Modern Animal's newest clinic provides a wide range of services, including wellness exams, 24/7 virtual care, vaccinations, dental care, surgery and more.

"At Modern Animal, we are committed to providing pets with the highest quality of care while also offering a seamless and enjoyable experience for their owners," said Steven Eidelman, CEO and co-founder of Modern Animal. "Our new clinic on La Brea represents a significant milestone in our journey to redefine pet care across the region. With over 30,000 existing members in Los Angeles alone, we are excited to welcome even more pets and their families to meet our highly skilled veterinarians and to experience our newest state-of-the-art clinic."

In addition to its comprehensive veterinary services, the new clinic also features a range of amenities aimed at enhancing the overall pet care experience. This includes spacious exam rooms, comfortable waiting areas and convenient online medical records management and appointment scheduling through the Modern Animal app.

For more information about Modern Animal and the new La Brea clinic, please visit www.modernanimal.com.

About Modern Animal:

Modern Animal is a pioneering veterinary medicine company dedicated to redefining pet care. With a mission to revolutionize the veterinary experience for people and pets, Modern Animal offers cutting-edge technology, personalized care, and unparalleled service. For more information, visit www.modernanimal.com.

PR Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Modern Animal