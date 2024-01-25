Modern Aspect Rebrands as Post & Porch, Unveils New Website - PostandPorch.com

Post & Porch

25 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Aspect, a leading provider of premium post-mounted mailboxes and outdoor home décor, is excited to announce its rebranding as Post & Porch. Along with this rebranding initiative, the company is launching a new website, PostandPorch.com, where customers can explore an expanded range of innovative outdoor design products.

First impressions begin at the doorstep. That's why Modern Aspect is dedicated to enhancing homes by crafting modern style mailboxes, address signs, and planters. After starting with the Malone post-mounted mailbox, which accents homes with seasonal interest, their dedication to quality, style, and sustainability has gathered a loyal customer base. Now, by expanding to Post & Porch, the company takes enhancing outdoor spaces to the next level.

The Rebranding of Modern Aspect as Post & Porch

Post & Porch signifies a renewed focus on helping homeowners elevate their home's exterior appeal so the front is as inviting as the interior. The rebrand reflects the company's mission to provide high-quality, personalized options for the front of homes—the first impression you make on neighbors and visitors.

Post & Porch's rebranding comes with the same exciting product range, offering homeowners a broad selection of outdoor design elements, including house numbers, mailboxes, and more.

About Post & Porch

Post & Porch was born out of its founders' passion for improving the curb appeal of homes. Recognizing a gap in the market for unique house numbers, mailboxes, and other outdoor décor items, they launched Post & Porch (originally called Modern Aspect). The company's commitment to enhancing the beauty and individuality of homes remains at the core of its values.

