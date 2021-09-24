Modern Aviation and Mortenson Break Ground on New Hangar Complex at Centennial Airport

"Mortenson has a long history of supporting the aviation and aerospace industries here in Colorado," said Brian Holland, director of business development of Mortenson Denver. "As the Denver metro area continues to rise in prominence as an essential hub for business in the U.S., scaling our infrastructure to support continued growth is more important than ever. We are thrilled to be joining Modern Aviation in getting their vision for expanded general aviation capabilities at Centennial Airport off the ground."

The new $20 million complex will feature a 7,000 square foot FBO terminal, two large hangars covering more than 52,000 square feet, 4,000 square feet of attached office space and 135,000 square feet for a new aircraft ramp area – more than doubling Modern Aviation's footprint at Centennial Airport.

"Modern already has 7,500 square feet of FBO and office space and more than 50,000 square feet of hangar space at Centennial Airport, which continues to grow and is ranked as a top 10 general aviation airport in the U.S." said Modern Aviation CEO, Mark Carmen. "We are excited to build upon Modern Aviation Denver's consistent ranking as the best FBO in Denver and a top 10% FBO nationally by the Aviation International News Annual FBO Survey by adding a state-of-the-art FBO facility with additional hangar, office and ramp space to our existing infrastructure."

Modern Aviation has recently completed development of two new hangars at its Seattle location, adding 64,500 square feet of hangar and 7,500 square feet of office space. In early September 2021, Modern also began a complete renovation of its FBO terminal there.

Mortenson is serving as the general contractor on the Denver project, partnering with Business Aviation Group as the project manager, Hauser Architects on structural design and Rice Fergus Miller for interior design. The new hangar complex is slated for completion in the fall of 2022.

To learn more about Mortenson's aviation projects, please click here .

About Mortenson

Mortenson is a U.S.-based, top-20 builder, developer, and engineering services provider serving the commercial, institutional, and energy sectors. Mortenson's expanding portfolio of integrated services helps its customers move their strategies forward, ensuring their investments result in high-performing assets. The result is a turnkey partner, fully invested in the business success of its customers.

Founded in 1954, Mortenson has operations across the U.S. with offices in Chicago, Denver, Fargo, Iowa City, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. For additional information, visit www.mortenson.com .

About Modern Aviation

Modern Aviation is a growing company that is building a national network of premium FBO properties. Modern Aviation's strategy is to acquire and develop FBO operations in growth markets and to focus on providing exceptional service, extraordinary quality and industry-leading safety. Modern Aviation has secured the backing of the growth-oriented infrastructure private equity fund, Tiger Infrastructure Partners. Modern Aviation is actively engaged in pursuing additional FBO acquisitions and development opportunities in North America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: https://modern-aviation.com.

SOURCE Modern Aviation

Related Links

https://modern-aviation.com

