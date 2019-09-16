Modern Aviation Complements Senior Management Team with the Appointment of New CFO and Controller

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Aviation, a leading operator, acquirer and developer of Fixed Base Operations ("FBOs") and related infrastructure and services, announced that it has appointed Daniel Reinheimer as Chief Financial Officer and Kerry Kampschroeder as Controller.

Prior to Modern Aviation, Mr. Reinheimer worked as the CFO of asTech (a provider of automobile electronic diagnostic solutions). Prior to that, Mr. Reinheimer was the CFO for Hawaii Gas, a company owned by Macquarie Infrastructure Group (NYSE:MIC), and Atlantic Aviation, a FBO services company with approximately 70 FBOs, also owned by MIC. There, Mr. Reinheimer led the Accounting, IT, Risk & Safety, and Communications teams. Previously, as CFO of Dental One, a consortium of dental practices in Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Utah with over 54 practices, Mr. Reinheimer was responsible for Accounting and IT and worked closely with the Board of Directors. Additional leadership roles at Level 3 and Frontier Communications round out Mr. Reinheimer's successful career experience.

Mr. Kampschroeder is a licensed Certified Public Accountant and brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate accounting, treasury, auditing and financial reporting. He worked as Corporate Accounting Manager for Mr. Reinheimer from 2009 through 2014 at Atlantic Aviation, and again since 2017 as Controller at asTech.

"We are pleased to welcome Dan and Kerry to the Modern Aviation family, said Modern Aviation CEO, Mark Carmen. "They have developed a great working relationship and we are excited to have their accounting and finance expertise and their deep FBO experience on our team to help Modern as we become a larger player in the FBO industry." Mr. Reinheimer stated, "I am thrilled to be back in the FBO industry again where I can apply my knowledge to help Modern Aviation achieve its operational and growth objectives. I have been very impressed with the Modern Aviation team, strategy and focus on outstanding customer service, safety and quality."

Modern Aviation also announced that Melissa Calder, who has been serving as Controller since 2018, will be promoted to Director, Human Resources and Acquisition Integration. Mr. Carmen added, "the rapid and continued growth of our platform has created the need for a senior level resource dedicated to manage our human capital needs and focus on integrating our new acquisitions and employees to Modern Aviation quickly and seamlessly."

Modern Aviation's strategy is to acquire and develop FBO operations in growth markets and to focus on providing exceptional service, extraordinary quality and industry-leading safety. Modern Aviation has secured the backing of the growth-oriented infrastructure private equity fund, Tiger Infrastructure Partners. Modern Aviation is actively engaged in pursuing additional FBO acquisitions and development opportunities in North America and the Caribbean.

About Modern Aviation

Modern Aviation is a growing company that is building a national network of premium FBO properties. The management team includes executives from Universal Weather and Aviation and Atlantic Aviation. The Company is backed by Tiger Infrastructure Partners. For more information visit: http://modern-aviation.com.

About Tiger Infrastructure

Tiger Infrastructure Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in growing infrastructure platforms. The firm targets investments in communications, energy, transportation, and related sectors, primarily located in North America and Europe. For more information visit: www.tigerinfrastructure.com.

