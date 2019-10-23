Modern Aviation Partners with Carbonfund.org Foundation to Offset Aviation Fuel Carbon Emissions

As part of its commitment to environmental stewardship, Modern Aviation has collaborated with Carbonfund.org Foundation to develop a voluntary program to allow customers to purchase aviation fuel bundled with a carbon-offset in top quality verified projects carefully selected by our team with our nonprofit partner Carbonfund.org Foundation. "Modern Aviation is dedicated to excellent corporate responsibility and this is an effort to help achieve a lower-carbon future," stated Mark Carmen, CEO of Modern Aviation. "To support our customers in mitigating the environmental impact of their flights, Modern is committing to fund 20% of our customers' contribution to participate in this positive program during the program's first year," Carmen added.

Beginning November 1st, 2019, Modern Aviation customers can elect to seamlessly purchase a carbon-offset for each gallon of fuel they purchase through Modern Aviation, helping to offset the carbon impact of their flight for only a small additional per gallon fee."

Working with Carbonfund.org, the initial projects Modern Aviation have selected are the Russas-Valparaiso Projects in the Amazon which are forest conservation projects otherwise known as a Reduced Emissions from Deforestation and Degradation (REDD+). Since CO2 impacts the entire earth, regardless of where it is emitted, reducing a tonne of CO2 in Brazil has the same benefit as reducing a tonne here in the U.S.

"Modern Aviation recognizes that we all need to take responsibility for preventing climate change," stated Eric Carlson, President of Carbonfund.org Foundation, "We commend their efforts in providing customers the opportunity to mitigate their climate impact via the protection of 170,000 acres of pristine rainforest containing some of the highest levels of biodiversity on the planet."

The Russas-Valparaiso Projects are a series of forest conservation projects designed to protect 170,000 acres of tropical rainforest. The Russas-Valparaiso Projects will mitigate the release of approximately 3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, while also preserving the habitat for an extraordinary amount of biodiversity and directly benefitting local communities. The environmental and community benefits of these Projects include:

Reduce carbon dioxide emissions

Mitigate climate change

Conserve habitat for endangered and threatened species

Improve local water quality

Retain top soil and control erosion

The Russas-Valparaiso Projects are verified, certified and audited by the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and the Climate, Community and Biodiversity Standard (CCBS) with Gold Distinction due to the Projects' exceptional community benefits

About Modern Aviation

Modern Aviation is a growing company that is building a national network of premium FBO properties. Modern Aviation's strategy is to acquire and develop FBO operations in growth markets and to focus on providing exceptional service, extraordinary quality and industry-leading safety. Modern Aviation has secured the backing of the growth-oriented infrastructure private equity fund, Tiger Infrastructure Partners. Modern Aviation is actively engaged in pursuing additional FBO acquisitions and development opportunities in North America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.modern-aviation.com.

About Carbonfund.org Foundation

Carbonfund.org Foundation is a leading US based carbon reduction and offset organization, making it easy and affordable for individuals, businesses and organizations to reduce their climate impact. Carbon offsets enable anyone to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in their everyday lives by supporting high-quality verified renewable energy, energy efficiency and forestry projects. Carbonfund.org has worked with over 750,000 individual supporters and 2,000 business and nonprofit partners, together funding 185 carbon reduction and tree-planting projects across 40 states and 20 countries. www.carbonfund.org

