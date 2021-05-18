Modern Canna Announces Expansion Into Gainesville, FL

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Canna Labs, an industry leader in cannabis quality control testing, has announced that it will be opening an additional testing facility in Gainesville, Florida, in the summer of 2021. The strategic opening of this 11,300-square-foot laboratory will allow Modern Canna to better serve Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers (MMTCs) and licensed hemp producers across the state of Florida. "We understand the importance of scaling operations in such a high-demand market. This new facility gives us (Modern Canna) the ability to handle higher volumes of work while providing faster turnaround times for our Florida clients," said George Fernandez, founder and CEO of Modern Canna.

Testing Analyst for Modern Canna Labs

Modern Canna has built a trusted reputation in the state of Florida since medical marijuana was legalized in 2016. "Our primary focus has always been on producing quality data. We really took the time to perfect our testing methods and internal systems to ensure verifiable, reproducible, and legally defensive results. Providers come to us when they want true analytical data — when they really need a problem solved — and we take great pride in that," Fernandez continued. "Now, our attention has shifted towards optimizing turnaround times and expanding our presence, statewide and nationwide."

The Gainesville facility will be equipped with high-throughput instrumentation to help meet the testing demands of the Florida marketplace. Modern Canna is headquartered in Lakeland, Florida, 130 miles south of Gainesville. "Twenty-three thousand square feet of combined lab testing space between our Lakeland and Gainesville facilities will, ultimately, allow us to provide better support to our clients who, in turn, will be able to distribute products to medical marijuana patients more efficiently.

"We are very excited about this decision — there is a lot to like about the city of Gainesville and we can't wait to be a part of its continued growth," Fernandez went on to say.

MORE ABOUT MODERN CANNA:

Modern Canna was the first laboratory in the state of Florida to test medical cannabis and has over five decades of experience managing industry-leading commercial testing labs. Modern Canna is ISO 17025 accredited and, currently, the only Leafly Certified Lab Partner in the Southeastern United States. For more information and for press inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Related Images

modern-canna-labs-in-gainesville.jpeg

Modern Canna Labs in Gainesville, Florida

Testing Analyst for Modern Canna Labs

SOURCE Modern Canna Labs