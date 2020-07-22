Modern Canna Labs Becomes a Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory

LAKELAND, Fla., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Canna Labs is pleased to announce that it has received its Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory (CMTL) license from the Florida Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). This certification comes after the OMMU adopted an emergency rule requiring licensed Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers (MMTC's) to only use a certified lab for product testing.

"We were the first lab involved in Florida's medical marijuana rule development process and have been working closely with this department since 2014. It is wonderful to see how far our state's medical marijuana program has come," said George Fernandez, Founder and CEO of Modern Canna. "Since the beginning, we have stressed the importance of reporting out data that is verifiable, reproducible, and legally defensible. Quality data is the core foundation of any laboratory and the initial building-block for producers who truly care about growth and sustainability."

Both Modern Canna's facilities are centrally located in Lakeland, FL, and account for over 12,000 square feet of lab testing space. One facility is ISO 17025 accredited, solely dedicated to testing for MMTC's in Florida. The other facility is NELAP certified, specializing in environmental testing. Modern Canna is currently the only Leafly Certified Lab Partner in the Southeastern United States. Leafly is the world's largest cannabis information resource, dedicated to combating inconsistency in cannabis testing.

"More than anything, I'm just really happy for our team. Years of hard work went into this, and we are honored to be in this position," Fernandez went on to say. "We've done a great job employing people who are not only incredibly talented in the lab, but who are also morally and ethically sound. Everyone truly cares about our clients and the work we do." As Modern Canna Lab Director Jini Curry explained, "The future of medical marijuana in Florida relies not only on the MMTCs who produce the products but also on the CMTLs who perform the quality control testing."

MORE ABOUT MODERN CANNA LABS:

Modern Canna is the first lab in Florida to test medical cannabis, serving Florida MMTC's and licensed hemp CBD producers nationwide. Modern Canna has over five decades of experience managing industry-leading commercial testing labs and operates using a highly advanced laboratory information management system (LIMS), which includes a fully-automated client portal. The labs' central location allows for same-day transportation to and from anywhere in the state.

SOURCE Modern Canna Labs