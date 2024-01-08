MODERN CAPITAL TACTICAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND CHANGES ITS NAME TO TACTICAL INCOME, MOVING TO MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS & PAYS OUT over 14% OVER IN DISTRIBUTIONS IN 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund (Ticker: MCTDX & MCTOX) changes its name to Modern Capital Tactical Income Fund. Michael Pierce, Head of Institutional Distribution, says "The name change is a reflection of the true nature of the fund, which is to provide maximum distributions without abandoning the prospect of capital appreciation." In addition, the fund is changing from Quarterly to Monthly distributions. This optimizes and complements the fund's positioning as a best in class income solution across its strategy sector. Pierce adds, "We are proud of our portfolio management team, Peter Montalbano & Michael Lowenberg's ability to provide a meaningful dividend and consistent performance. They have delivered double digit returns for three straight years…not many portfolio managers can declare that."

Performance as of 12/31/23 Share Class One

month Three

month Six

month YTD 1 Year Annualized Return

Since

Inception# Total Return

Since

Inception# Class A (NAV) 3.04 % 12.34 % 6.07 % 17.31 % 17.31 % 17.53 % 48.02 % Class A (Sales charge 5.0%) -1.74 % 7.11 % 1.22 % 12.13 % 12.13 % 15.36 % 42.09 % HFRI 500 Macro: Multi-

Strategy Index 0.75 % 1.25 % 5.26 % 2.17 % 2.56 % 5.42 % 14.85 % Class Advisor (NAV) 3.01 % 12.32 % 6.02 % 16.89 % 16.89 % 13.45 % 33.93 % HFRI 500 Macro: Multi-

Strategy Index 0.75 % 1.25 % 5.26 % 2.17 % 2.56 % 6.06 % 15.28 %

Kris Wild, President & CIO of Modern Capital, Inc added, "We are thrilled to begin 2024 as the Modern Capital Tactical Income Fund. The marketplace can now recognize what it is we do and exactly how we plan to do it. We continue to see a solid and favorable environment for delivering both income and capital appreciation in the coming year."

For more information on the fund please see the fund's prospectus here. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Modern Capital is an institutional asset management company with a focus on providing investment solutions for investment advisors, RIAs, and pension plans. For more information about Modern Capital, visit moderncap.com.

Please read the prospectus and consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and expenses before investing. To obtain a prospectus, containing this and other information, visit for prospectus. Holdings are subject to change and risk.

The Fund's investments are subject to risks, including loss of the principal amount invested. The Fund may not meet its objective. The Fund is subject to the following risks: Active trading may result in added expenses, lower return, and increased tax liability. The Fund will have high portfolio turnover rates because the advisor engages in high turnover trading strategies. Closed-End Funds (CEFs) are subject to investment advisory and other expenses, which the Fund will indirectly pay, resulting in duplicative fees. The underlying CEF's advisor may not meet the Fund's objective. Equity securities may experience value changes, their values may be more volatile than other asset classes' values. These value changes may result from factors affecting individual issuers, industries, or the stock market. The prospectus contains more information about the Fund's risks.

Distributor: Vigilant Distributors, LLC., Member FINRA/SIPC. There is no affiliation between Modern Capital Management Co., including its principals, and Vigilant Distributors, LLC.

