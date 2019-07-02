'Modern Captive Insurance' Navigates Idiosyncrasies, Bombshells of Post-2018 Tax Reform Environment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Legal Officer of Green Point Research, Light Townsend, has announced the launch of his new book, Modern Captive Insurance. The book, published by the American Bar Association, provides readers with an in-depth legal guide to creating economic efficiencies through captive insurance, within the legal boundaries of President Trump's 2018 tax reform.

Light Townsend, CLO of Green Point Research Modern Captive Insurance

Modern Captive Insurance is co-authored by Matthew Queen, in-house counsel at Venture Captive Management based in Atlanta. Townsend said he and Queen identified a void in the legal and literary space surrounding captive insurance strategies and information in the post-2018 tax reform world. They decided to provide business professionals with a straightforward, in-depth treatise to understand risk financing to maximize return for the business and business owners.

Townsend, with an LLM in Taxation from Northwestern and acting CLO of Green Point Research, is on the forefront of translating regulatory compliance, operational business needs, and company-wide strategic goals into compliant profit driving solutions. When asked about captive insurance in his current role he provided the following: "The legal cannabis industry has unique risks associated with its product as well as being in a highly regulated industry. Until education about the industry overcomes fear, we manage those risks in our day to day operations at Green Point Research utilizing all available strategies including those found in Modern Captive Insurance."

This book isn't only for highly regulated business' like cannabis companies though, "if you purchase insurance for your business, this book is for you," said Townsend. "If you'd like to better understand how your business decisions interact with your insurance coverage, as well as approaches to turn that insurance expense into revenue, then this book is for you."

Modern Captive Insurance is now available for purchase via the American Bar Association's website or Amazon.

Green Point Research (GPR) is a vertically integrated phytocannabinoid rich biomass originator and processor founded in 2016. GPR aims to bring human, natural, and financial resources together to develop and supply products, technology, and strategy that grow successful businesses and communities. GPR controls its supply chain from seed to processing bulk cannabinoids for business to business sale. Contact Green Point Research at 954-500-HEMP to learn more about the Green Point Method TM and the Farmers First Initiative.

Light Townsend is the Chief Legal Officer for Green Point Research and holds his Master of Law in Taxation from Northwestern University, his Juris Doctor from Florida State University, and his Bachelor of Science in Internal Business from Auburn University. Prior to GPR, he founded a consulting company that returning over $60M for business owners through the BP oil spill settlement program. He is a co-founder of Onbikes, a Tampa-based non-profit organization, donating bikes to underprivileged children. He is also a Florida Bar member, a Tax Section member, and a member of the Auburn Alumni Association.

