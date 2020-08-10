Modern Cardiovascular Care Using Modern Technology

HUMBLE, Texas, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is a state-of-the-art cardiovascular practice equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic tools used to assess heart health and diagnose cardiac conditions in the earliest of stages. With more than 16 years of experience, Rajiv Agarwal, MD, FACC, FSCCT, is the Doctor's Doctor. He leads the practice and serves as a personal cardiologist for many local physicians and their families.

The focus of providers at Modern Heart and Vascular is on prevention and avoiding unnecessary procedures, surgeries, and medications. The technologically advanced practice can diagnose and prevent numerous cardiovascular diseases and conditions at the earliest stages by utilizing the very best imaging and non-imaging modalities. Dr. Agarwal is the only provider in the area who is a Level 3 (highest level of training) certified imaging specialist in cardiovascular CT/CTA. The office is equipped with the area's only 128 slice CT scanner which allows for imaging of your entire heart in 1-2 heartbeats. Dr. Agarwal says, "Why perform potentially risky invasive testing when a 1-2 seconds scan performed in the comfort of the office setting can give you the same information? We perform simple and Modern diagnostic tests to avoid the need for invasive testing. We focus on prevention, not waiting for a condition to develop." Cardiovascular screening can be tailored for executives, women and men, diabetics, athletes, senior citizens, and others.

At Modern Heart and Vascular Institute, the providers specialize in all aspects of cardiovascular diseases including irregular heart rhythms, heart failure, coronary artery disease, peripheral arterial disease, vein disease, carotid disease, aneurysms, and many other conditions. They expertly manage cardiac conditions in people with diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, high cholesterol, obesity, family history of premature heart disease, etc. A full-time board-certified dietitian is available in the office for your needs. If any cardiovascular symptoms are present such as chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitations, dizziness, swelling, pain in legs, fatigue/tiredness, sweating, headaches, Modern Heart and Vascular can help.

Verified Patient Testimonial: "Dr. Agarwal always is a step ahead of everything; he will never let you leave his office unless he is convinced that everything with your heart condition is 100% ok, maybe a 101%? If you have to have any procedure, he will explain everything to you and he will make you feel confident and secure. I really feel taken care of. This too is with his staff!! They are super sweet and considerate with the patients."

For comprehensive cardiovascular care, contact Modern Heart and Vascular Institute by phone or online today. Same-day appointments are available to suit your needs. Majority of insurance plans (including commercial, Medicare, and Medicare replacement) are accepted.

